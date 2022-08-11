Ben Jeffery of the Sproat Lake Watersports Association gets some air during competition at the BC Summer Games in Prince George. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

B.C. wakeboard, wakeskate championships return to Vancouver Island

Wakesurf competition happening on Sproat Lake near Port Alberni Aug. 12-14

The Sproat Lake Watersports Association will host the 2022 Wakeboard and Wakeskate provincials and wakesurf competition Aug. 12-14 on Sproat Lake.

Sproat Lake Watersports Association (SLWSA) has hosted provincial competitions numerous times over the past two decades. In 2015, more than 100 competitors came to the area for the B.C. championships.

PHOTOS: Riding the waves at Sproat Lake

The competition is open to anyone, including new riders, according to an SLWSA spokesperson. Competition will include categories from beginners to advanced for both kids and adults. Registration takes place Friday, Aug. 12 from 2–7 p.m. (cash only). There will also be an optional course familiarization ride for competitors starting at 4 p.m. Friday ($10 per rider).

Riding starts at 9 a.m. both Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14.

Wakesports athletes Brooke Mauke, Grady Dragani, Max and Ben Jeffery recently returned from the BC Summer Games with medal-winning performances, and can be expected to appear at the provincial championships.

The public is invited to attend the event and watch from the dock, beach or a boat on the lake. There is a café on the site offering meals (cash only) and there will be a silent auction as well.

The SLWSA is located at 8442 Bloedel Drive, off Stirling Arm Drive. Follow the signs.


