Dillon Dube #19 of the Kelowna Rockets leads the team through the tunnel to the ice against the Calgary Hitmen on October 13, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. - Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

An early Christmas present for Kelowna Rockets forward Dillon Dube, already spending the holiday with Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Dube, a native of Cochrane, AB and a four year veteran of the Rockets, has been named Team Canada’s captain for the tournament, beginning Boxing Day.

Dube, 19, is the first Kelowna Rocket to be named captain of Canada’s entry at the World Junior. It’s the second year in a row Dube has played for Canada at the junior tournament after recording three assists in seven games last year.

With Dube serving as captain, Kale Clague, Dante Fabbro, and Victor Mete will serve as assistant captains.

The tournament begins on Tuesday, Dec. 26 when Canada faces off against Finland.

A full schedule of the tournament can be found here.

Most Read