Victoria HarbourCats’ batter Nick Plaia leads off third base during Wednesday night’s West Coast League season-ending baseball game against Portland at Wilson’s Group Stadium in Victoria. Plaia, who set a new Victoria franchise record for stolen bases with 19, was earlier named his team’s player of the year, but the Pickles wn the game 10-3. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Baseball’s HarbourCats wind up WCL season with loss to Pickles

Victoria needed a win to make the league playoffs, now looks ahead to 2019

Battling the West Coast League’s best team proved a difficult challenge for the Victoria HarbourCats as they fought for the final playoff spot Wednesday at Wilson’s Group Stadium.

The hometown Cats fell behind early and never caught up, as the powerful Portland Pickles ended Victoria’s season with a 10-3 win.

Given that Bellingham wound up winning both the first and second half in the North Division, the HarbourCats were presented with an opportunity to grab a post-season berth if they swept their series against Portland and got some help from other teams.

But the Pickles, who scored eight runs in losing the first two games at Royal Athletic Park, chalked up eight runs in the first four innings Wednesday, and relied on their pitching staff to shut down the locals the rest of the way.

Victoria starting pitcher, left-hander Ethan Fox, lasted three innings and left with his team behind 6-2. The HarbourCats rallied in the bottom of the third, loading the bases at one point but only coming away with one run, as the Pickles scored an inning-ending double play.

Daniel Lopez smacked a pair of home runs for the winners, while Gabe Skoro added another, one of his four hits on the night.

Victoria totalled just five hits in all. Michael Frias took over for Portland starter Damon Treadwell in the third inning and over the next six limited the HarbourCats to a single hit from Ryan Ober in the bottom of the sixth.

Seven different pitchers took the mound for Victoria.

Before the game, the HarbourCats handed out their team awards. Nick Plaia, who on Wednesday set a new club record for stolen bases with 19, was named player of the year.

Bellingham plays Kelowna in the North Division playoff series, while Portland takes on the Corvallis Knights in the other. Both series start Friday night.

The crowd of 3,076 fans pushed Victoria’s league-leading attendance mark to 62,599 for the season, which broke their own WCL record.

Next up, the HarbourCats will host the 2018 Baseball Canada Men’s Nationals Championship, which run Aug. 23 to 26 at Wilson’s Group Stadium. HarbourCats managing partner Jim Swanson will be at the helm managing the host Victoria Mavericks, who will join provincial champion Coquitlam Angels in representing B.C. at the tournament.

editor@vicnews.com

 

Victoria HarbourCats’ pitcher Ethan Fox hurls one toward the plate during Wednesday night’s season-ending West Coast League baseball game at Wilson’s Group Stadium in Victoria. Fox lasted three innings and gave up six runs in a 10-3 loss to the Portland Pickles. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Previous story
Disaster strikes late for 10-men Whitecaps

Just Posted

Removal of Macdonald statue prompts confusion over City process

Coun. Coleman: We have made people very angry in this process and that has not been helpful.

Multi-vehicle crash on Pat Bay Highway

Emergency crews are responding to a reported five-vehicle crash on the Pat… Continue reading

Baseball’s HarbourCats wind up WCL season with loss to Pickles

Victoria needed a win to make the league playoffs, now looks ahead to 2019

Tide, winds delay marathon swim across Juan de Fuca Strait

Susan Simmons and her team need to wait for the perfect day for such a long swim

Photo gallery: International Cat Day prompts reader photos

Oak Bay News readers share their furry friends

Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

Students created fully autonomous robots for final exam in engineering physics course

B.C. diver at Thai cave rescue won’t speculate on which actor should play him in movie

Eric Brown said most rescue dives he’s been involved with were to recovery bodies.

Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze

Former Burns Lake mayor faces three new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

Update: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

Osoyoos RCMP are currently looking for the woman they have identifies from security footage.

Credit card firms to trim merchant fees, but retailers group ‘underwhelmed’

Feds expect move will help small and medium-sized companies save a total of $250 million per year

Scientists concerned about endangered orca still pushing body of her calf

The whale known as J35 was spotted in coastal waters near the border between B.C. Wednesday

ICBC moves to tighten driver discount rules

Still in red $1.3 billion, next year’s rate increase not yet known

Man with links to Canadian politicians ordered to pay $8M in fraud case

Immigration consultant Paul Se Hui Oei had collected $5 million in fraudulent investments

Most Read

  • Disaster strikes late for 10-men Whitecaps

    Vancouver own goal hands Toronto FC 2-2 draw in Canadian Championship final opener

  • Baseball’s HarbourCats wind up WCL season with loss to Pickles

    Victoria needed a win to make the league playoffs, now looks ahead to 2019