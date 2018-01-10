Basketball Ravens exploit height advantage over Victoria High boys

Jairus Miclat (25) of Vic High tosses a pass over the outstretched arm of Royal Bay Ravens defender Devon Austin-Smith (6) during city league senior boys Div. 3 basketball action at Vic High. The Totems overcame much of their 35-point deficit in the second half but lost 73-59. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Tuesday’s Greater Victoria AAA high school boys basketball contest at Vic High was like two games in one.

The Royal Bay Ravens dominated the home-court Totems through three quarters, opening up a lead of 35 points, but gave up a 30-9 run by Vic High to end the game and won 73-59 to push their record to 4-0.

The Ravens, whose starters had a distinct height advantage over the Vic High starters, built a 49-18 lead by halftime and extended it to 64-29, led by Jesse Twordick and Brennan Pletsch.

As the starters gave way to bench players, the Totems (1-3) poured on the steam and got scoring from a variety of sources. They included Danzil Binag, who ended with a team-high 20 points on the night, and Raphael Macasaquit, who scored eight of his 10 points in the second half. Jamie Kim added 11 points in the loss.

Pletsch led Royal Bay with 29 points, followed by Twordik with 16, Joel Agnew with 13 including four three-pointers, and Antonio Martinez with 11.

Next games for the teams see Vic High head to Reynolds and Royal Bay host Esquimalt, both on Tuesday (Jan. 16).

