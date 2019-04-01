Battle of Island’s best Grade 12 basketball players is back

The battle of the Island’s best Grade 12 basketball players is back for the 32nd year.
The Vancouver Island Seniors Classic All-Star Games take place on April 6 at Spectrum Secondary School in Saanich.
The contest pits the best Grade 12 boys and girls from the north Island against the top Grade 12 players from the south with the Malahat acting as the divider.
This is the longest running high school sports post-season all-star event in B.C. with 32 consecutive years.
The boys ‘b’ game tips off at 3:30 p.m., the girls will begin at 5:15 p.m. and the boys ‘a’ game starts at 7 p.m.
VI Seniors Classic All-Star
When: April 6
Where: Spectrum Secondary School
Admission: $8 for adults and $5 for students
