Bays rout St. Mikes in high school soccer derby

Oak Bay tops old rivals SMUS 4-1 ahead of playoffs

Oak Bay’s senior boys soccer team out-competed the St. Michaels University School side in inter divisional play 4-1 on Tuesday.

The AAA Oak Bay side had goals from Jamie Palamos, James McGhie, Ethan Moore and Nathan Burnham, against the AA SMUS team.

Both teams are hosting their respective Island soccer championships. The AA Island tournament is at St. Michaels on Nov. 4 and 5 while Oak Bay will host the AAA Island championships on Nov. 6 and 7.

The eight-team Colonist Cup city playoffs start on Halloween day with semifinals on Nov. 12 and the final on Nov. 14 at UVic. Oak Bay will face Mount Douglas at 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Oak Bay High. The same day SMUS will face Claremont at Lochside, 3 p.m., and Reynolds will host their opponent (TBD), 3 p.m. at Braefoot Park.

Oak Bay goes into the playoff season with three wins, a loss and two ties, tied with Reynolds (AAA) in Tier 1 South Island league play. Royal Bay (AAA) leads the Tier 1 with three wins and three ties, no losses. Lambrick Park (AA) is undefeated with eight wins and a tie atop Tier 2.

