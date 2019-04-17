Bazan Bay 5K winds down Vancouver Island Race Series

The Bazan Bay 5K capped a successful Vancouver Island Race Series, with Andrew Russell and Catrin Jones crowned overall male and female Series Champions. Jones also took the overall female masters title, with Felipe Edora securing the male masters equivalent.

The race Sunday, April 14, saw 472 participants battle the clock, their rivals and their personal bests.

The Synergy Health Bazan Bay 5K wrapped up the Vancouver Island Race Series and was won by Martin Sobey and Julia Tschanz.

Sobey won in 14:56, a fast time but not enough to break the course record of 14:12 set by Geoff Martinson in 2014. Second was Aiden Longcroft-Harris (15:07) and third was Vikes runner Jonathan Toombs, finishing just three seconds behind in 15:10. The top male master was James Richardson with a time of 16:23.

Julia Tschanz notched up her third win in the Island Series passing the tape in 17:26. She had previously won the Hatley Castle 8K and Sooke 10K. The battle of the Caitlins saw Caitlin Vail (17:44) beat out Caitlin Mann (17:50), who finished second and third respectively. Top female master was Melanie McQuaid who finished in 18:14.

Overall series winner Russell completed five races out of the eight in the Island Series, winning the Cedar 12K and Sooke 10K. A former triathlete, he mixes road and trail training and plans to compete in the TC10K on April 28.

En route to victory, Jones bagged the Cobble Hill 10K and Cedar 12K. She is now training for the iconic Comrades 90K ultra marathon in South Africa.

“It has been a very successful Island Race Series. Many of the races had higher registration and finisher totals than last year, which is very gratifying when you see all of the other races out there,” said Louise Hodgson-Jones, General Manager of Vancouver Island Race Association (VIRA).

In the club championship, Prairie Inn Harriers came out on top with Bastion Run Club second, Ceevacs Roadrunners third, Frontrunners Athletic Club fourth, and Comox Valley Road Runners fifth.

For the sixth year, VIRA raised $2,220 for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. The money is earmarked for a cardiac treadmill.

To date, $8,820 dollars has been raised for the foundation by VIRA runners. When registering, participants had the opportunity to top up their registration and support the cardiac program at Victoria General Hospital and Royal Jubilee Hospital.



