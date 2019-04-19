The event will be broadcast by Super Channel (Screen grab from Boxing BC website)

BC Boxing brings championship bout to Bear Mountain

Langford hosts another big sports event as part of its regional sports tourism strategy

Boxing champions are getting ready to descend on Langford for what’s being billed as the biggest boxing competition in Canada leading up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Boxing BC hosts the 2019 Super Channel Championships at Bear Mountain on Tuesday. Boxing Canada, the country’s governing body for Olympic boxing, is an event partner.

The 2019 edition features “the best boxers from coast to coast, who will face each other in the hopes to remain or become Canadian champion in their respective weight division,” they state in a joint media release announcing the event.

The event is “the result of the city’s sports tourism strategy that the city embarked on some 15 years ago when it set out to rebrand itself as the sport tourism destination within British Columbia,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young. There will be more such events to follow, he assured.

The event will be broadcast by Super Channel, a television network for movies, series and live sports.

A total of eight sessions will be held from April 23 to 27 at the Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort and Spa in Langford. Tickets will be sold at the door prior to the event at the Bear Mountain Tennis Bubble. More information can be found at boxing.bc.ca.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

