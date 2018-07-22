BC GAMES: Victoria athletes hit the podium

Victoria area athletes are making their mark at the 2018 B.C. Summer Games in Cowichan, hitting the podium in equestrian, kayak, rowing and golf.

On Sunday, Rachel Currie rode away with a gold medal in the equestrian jumping event, turning her rescue horse Punch Buggie into a champion steed.

“This has been an incredible experience,” Currie said. “Punch Buggie and I spend a lot of time together. I feed her breakfast, lunch and dinner every weekend and clean her paddock every day.”

On Friday, kayaker Brin Nyvall nabbed a silver medal in the girls K-1 2,000 metre open.

“Not everyone realizes kayaking is an actual sport so it’s exciting to see everyone here cheering and competing,” said Nyvall who also competed in the team event. “It’s great racing the longer distances and having the opportunity to compete with a bigger team than I usually practice with at the club level.”

Victoria kayaker Brin Nyvall. Photo contributed

In the girls W1X 1,000 metre race, rower Sally Jones sailed into a gold medal finish and Willy Bishop took bronze in boys golf.

As of today, Vancouver Island-Central Coast athletes lead in the medal count with 46 gold, 32 silver and 35 bronze for a total of 113 medals.

