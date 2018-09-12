BC Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers sold

Franchised owned by Wray family for 26 years sold to Tom and John Glen

The Vernon Vipers begin a new B.C. Hockey League season with new owners on the way.

The Vipers have been sold by owner Libby Wray to Tom and John Glen. The price tag was not disclosed.

The club was purchased by Dr. Duncan Wray in 1992, and was owned until his sudden death on Jan. 11.

“This was an extremely tough decision,” said Libby Wray. “This club was something my husband was very passionate about and we wanted to make the right decision going forward. The Glens will be excellent owners and very committed to the City of Vernon and the legacy which Duncan created. I truly believe the club is in great hands.”

RELATED: Sales talks progress for Vernon Vipers

RELATED: Vernon Vipers owner dies suddenly

Said John Glen, who has had significant Junior A Hockey experience: “We would like to extend our thanks and sincere appreciation to the Wray family for making this opportunity possible and for their dedication to the BCHL and the Vernon Vipers over the past 26 years.

“We are thrilled to become part of the Vernon Vipers legacy and look forward to being involved in the community of Vernon and with the loyal sponsors, fans and supporters. As a hockey family ourselves we are very excited for the ‘18-19 season and for many successful seasons to follow.”

Under Duncan Wray, the Vipers won four national championships.

The Vipers open the BCHL regular season tonight as they host the Wenatchee Wild (7 p.m.) at Kal Tire Place.

The Kal Tire Place box office opens at 10 a.m. and tickets can also be reserved by phone by calling 250-542-6022.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Eves of Destruction close out derby season in Victoria with double header
Next story
Royals solid in WHL pre-season games, now gear for home opener

Just Posted

Update: No arrests at Saanich’s homeless camp as Tuesday night deadline passes

Roughly 75% of campers remain in Regina Park despite court order to vacate

‘Gorge Guy’ hangs his hat on mayoral race in Esquimalt

Longtime environmental conservationist John Roe determined to fix Township’s aging infrastructure

Incident on the Malahat slows traffic southbound into Victoria

Third incident on the Malahat this week

Big hearts and warm feet for latest Kind Kids Club initiative

Shoe drive success at Oak Bay municipal hall

White powder sent to Langford law office tests positive for flour

West Shore RCMP still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

VIDEO: Crews ‘aggressively’ fight wildfire that threatened Trail hospital

No evacuation orders or alerts were issued, although area remains closed to traffic

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place

Brother and sister work in Williams Lake and Langley RCMP detachments

Port Alice residents injured in what may be an exploding package incident

Couple injured in their home, post office and bank reportedly closed as police investigate

U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca J50

Southern resident killer whale, who swims along B.C. coast, has been focus since August

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

Lack of government funding leaves B.C. double amputee struggling

Jean Moulton filled out the paperwork, but the program to build ramps at her home is out of cash.

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

Governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuation orders

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins, world’s oldest face transplant recipient

Postal union to members: stock up on prescriptions as strike threat looms

UPW says nearly 94 per cent of urban letter and parcel carriers approved a possible strike

Most Read