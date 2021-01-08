BCHL delays start of the season as provincial health orders remain in place

The junior A league has been forced to abandon a plan to start in mid-January

The BCHL junior A hockey league has been forced to push the start of its season back once more.

The league issued an update Friday morning, one day after B.C.’s Provincial Health Office (PHO) extended current restrictions around team sports until Feb. 5.

The BCHL had hoped to start around Jan. 15 if restrictions were eased, but with COVID case counts in B.C. remain high.

RELATED: BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs hit hard by USHL defections

RELATED: BCHL teams can practice together foll0wing revised health order

“Although it is frustrating to have to delay our season start once again, we are in no way, shape or form throwing in the towel on the 2020-21 season,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “We understand why the order was extended and we will continue to work with the PHO on scenarios to start a season in a safe manner.”

BCHL teams will remain under Phase 2 protocols which allow for individual on-ice skills and drills.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
eric.welsh@theprogress.com

@ProgressSports
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria pro cyclist keeps busy with big rides and sneaky coffee stashes

Just Posted

A second boat washed ashore in Cadboro Bay this week following the Jan. 5 windstorm and was quickly removed from the beach the following day. (Photo courtesy Eric Dahli)
Second boat washes ashore in Cadboro Bay in less than a week

Residents work quickly to have vessels secured

(Black Press Media file photo)
Collision impacting morning traffic on Pat Bay Highway

Incident occurred near Keating Cross Road, police on scene

Pam and Bruce Tobin of North Saanich live next to an industrial parking lot at Pauquachin First Nation. A Langford-based excavation business is renting the space and area residents want the municipality to do something about the noise as well as the traffic safety issued caused by parked heavy machinery. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Industrial parking lot on First Nations land rattles North Saanich residents

Pam and Bruce Tobin among Kleewyck Road residents concerned about noise and traffic safety

Rob Britton in the rain at the red gates of the Sooke Wilderness Trail turnoff from Niagara Main. (Rob Britton Photo)
Victoria pro cyclist keeps busy with big rides and sneaky coffee stashes

At 36, Rob Britton has a theory as to why he can still race at an elite world level

Victoria police caught a man wanted Canada-wide after short foot chase on Jan. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police arrest manslaughter convict after parole revoked

Police caught the man after a short foot chase Jan. 6

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
POLL: Do you think councillors who recently travelled internationally should resign?

Two Greater Victoria councillors have come under fire for travelling outside the… Continue reading

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
Big White Ski Resort pulls passes for non-locals until February

At least one more month until non-locals can ski at Big White, amid ongoing COVID-19 cluster

CATS - Cat Advocates Teaching & Saving - found Jax on Dec. 31 and helped facilitate a very special reunion. Photo submitted
Cat rescue reunites Vancouver Island family with special link to missing son

Jordan Holling’s family surprised an elated to be reunited with his missing cat Jax

(Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
VIDEO: Beaver waddles through downtown Vancouver

‘Makin’ my way downtown…’

A RCMP vehicle pictured at the scene of a double homicide near Creston, Thursday, Jan. 7 (Mike Turner photo)
Suspect in roadside stabbing near Creston found dead, police confirm

A man allegedly responsible for a double homicide in Creston on Wednesday evening was found dead in Salmo.

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound, for her first time. (Jared Towers photo)
Long-lost B.C. orca pod returns home for first time in more than 20 years

The A5 pod brought a new calf to their former Broughton Archipelago winter hunting area

Most Read