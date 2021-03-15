Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen dishes a pass to a teammate through traffic during a Tuesday, Oct. 27 preseason game against the Victoria Grizzlies. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen dishes a pass to a teammate through traffic during a Tuesday, Oct. 27 preseason game against the Victoria Grizzlies. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BCHL: Port Alberni to host Island Division for BCHL’s 2020-21 season

18-game Vancouver Island schedule set to start in early April at Alberni Valley Multiplex

Port Alberni has been named one of five hubs for the BC Hockey League’s upcoming restart. Four teams from the BCHL’s Island Division will be playing all their games at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

On March 12, the BCHL board of governors approved a shortened 2020-21 season after the Provincial Health Office (PHO) accepted the league’s proposal for a safe return to play under its COVID-19 Safety Plan.

READ MORE: BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

The league will operate in a “pod” model where three to four teams will play each other in five different locations across the province. The Alberni Valley Bulldogs will play host to the Island Division Pod and will welcome the Cowichan Valley Capitals, the Nanaimo Clippers and the Victoria Grizzlies to the Alberni Valley Multiplex for an 18-game schedule.

Although the Powell River Kings are usually members of the Island Division, they will not be able to join the pod due to provincial travel restrictions.

Bulldogs president David Michaud explained that the pod was part of a joint effort between the Bulldogs and the City of Port Alberni.

“I worked with [parks, recreation and heritage manager] Willa Thorpe to make sure we were in a position to have ice available,” said Michaud. “The city really stepped up.”

Although there are still some details to be worked out when it comes to the pods, the plan is for teams to stay in their home towns when they are not playing games.

“They’ll stay at home in their billet houses, travel from rink to rink and then return,” said Michaud. “That way there will be no overnight hotel stays and no time spent in the other communities. It’s a lot of travel back and forth.”

At this time, the Alberni Valley Multiplex will not be allowing fans or spectators into the building due to PHO orders.

A Return to Play committee was formed back in the spring of 2020 after the BCHL playoffs were cancelled in the second round. Michaud has been sitting on that committee since the beginning, working to put together a plan that would have players back on the ice for the fall.

The BCHL was able to host an extended training camp in the fall, but provincial health orders delayed the start of the regular season by nearly four months. Due to the delay, BCHL teams lost many of their veteran players to other Canadian junior A hockey leagues at the BCHL’s February trade deadline.

READ MORE: COVID-crunched BCHL facing trade deadline dilemma with its 20-year-olds

The condensed 2020-21 season will begin the first week of April. According to the BCHL, a full schedule will be released in the coming weeks along with details on the other pod locations.

“At the end of the day, our league is all about getting players scholarships and moving them on to the next level to allow them to pursue their athletic and educational goals,” said BCHL executive director Steven Cocker in a press release. “With no games since November, it has been difficult for these players to get noticed by college programs and, as a result, we’ve seen a significant effect on the number of college commitments in the league this year. With a shortened season now in place, we are thrilled to get our players back in the spotlight and give them the attention they deserve.”

The BCHL has hired a Chief Medical Officer who will oversee all COVID-19 safety protocols for the five-week season, including testing and a quarantine period for players and team staff.

Michaud explained that although most of the Bulldogs players have been practicing together since December, the team has started a 14-day quarantine to prepare for the upcoming season starting in early April.

“I’m sure they’re looking forward to hearing the music cranked in the Multiplex and seeing someone wearing an opposition jersey lining up across the ice,” said Michaud. “I think that will be a special moment.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Just Posted

Clare Attwell and Gary McDougall are hosting a six-week series of conversations called Re-imagining Life In A One Planet Region for people in Greater Victoria. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Greater Victoria group pushes local conversation for climate action

‘We’re not that great at open conversations’

Victoria Police Department vehicles outside the headquarters building. (Black Press Media file photo)
Wanted Alberta man armed with an axe arrested after series of Victoria break-ins

Victoria police arrested him without incident after he tried to enter multiple homes, confronted resident

Dan Hayes, left, and Art Napolean star in Moosemeat and Marmalade. An episode of the show was recently shot in Sooke and other locations on the South Island. (Dean Azim photo)
Moosemeat and Marmalade TV chefs cook up shows on South Island

Pair shoot in Saanich, Sooke and Port Renfrew

On April 15, the Capital Regional District will purchase a parcel of land off Willis Point Road from Saanich for $1.75 million. (Map via the District of Saanich)
Saanich to sell Willis Point Road property to CRD for $1.75 million

Transfer to take place April 15, funds can be used for land acquisition, building construction

Construction crews work on Southpoint Ridge in May 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Development process in Langford illuminated

Official Community Plan a key component says long-time staffer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Willow Street between Mill Street and Victoria Street is a busy place Monday as filming for The Baker’s Son gets underway. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Island community provides the perfect small town atmosphere for movie shoot

Chemainus takes on the persona of Windward, Washington for Hallmark production

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Police in Nanaimo gather up firearms confiscated following an alleged assault in Harewood on the weekend. (Photo courtesy Brendan Michael Hansen)
Man struck with gun, suspect restrained by bystanders in ‘chaotic’ incident in Nanaimo

One man taken to hospital, two people arrested following altercation Sunday in Harewood

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

(Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Highway closure to block access to Vancouver Island’s Pacific Rim next week

Hwy. 4 to Ucluelet and Tofino to be shut down in both directions from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 23.

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Most Read