The Trail Smoke Eaters and Prince George Spruce Kings will face off against each other in the same conference next season, as the BCHL announced its realignment platform for 2020-21. Jim Bailey photo.

BCHL realigns to two-conference system for next season

Changes approved with the entry of the Cranbrook Bucks into the league

The BCHL Board of Governors has announced a league realignment set for next season with the entry of the Cranbrook Bucks into the fold.

The league will move from it’s current three divisions to two conferences, split between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland franchises in one group and Interior franchises in another group.

That will see each conference — Coastal and Interior — feature nine teams a side.

“With Cranbrook coming into the league next year, the league and the Board recognized the need to alter our current divisional alignment,” said BCHL Executive Director Steven Cocker. “The new format makes the most sense geographically and is a logical step for the future of the BCHL.”

Additional changes include shortening the league schedule to 54 games, a four-game reduction from the current format, as well as starting the season later in September.

“The decision to reduce our games next season to 54 was a difficult move but, with our league mandate around player safety, we see this as what’s best for the development of our players,” said Cocker. “This will also result in fewer 3-in-3 weekends and proper rest between games in order to maximize time for practice and recovery.”

“Another important component of the schedule was getting out of the month of August, our camps will now open in early September with season openers at the end of the month. We feel this will best serve our athletes in their out-of-season development.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Young B.C. hockey player breaks neck after ‘reckless’ check

Just Posted

Greater Victoria man says he received concussion, bruising from taxi driver

David James Taylor says he was pushed to the ground after a taxi driver ran a stop sign

Victoria examines new, undisclosed location for Crystal Pool

None of the previously-explored locations are currently being prioritized

Victoria non-profit asking public for donations, supplies to help Cowichan Valley flood victims

Donations accepted at Soap for Hope, 426 William Street, until 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 6

Saanich police say blaze at Island Outfitters was arson

Owners take to Facebook, call Jan. 4 blaze ‘devastating’

PHOTOS: Langford students flash back to 1995 with time capsule

Lakewood Elementary to fill time capsule for students in 2045

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

RCMP cleared after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, 45, was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2019

Rebuild for Island farm market for spring opening well underway

Scars from the massive flood being repaired through a “river-ation”

VIDEO: Two more Canadians test positive for new coronavirus, leading a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 6

North Island petition encouraging protection of B.C.’s ‘working forest’ gaining momentum

Will be presented to government during a rally on Feb. 18

Woman charged with arson in relation to Duncan fire

No injuries reported

Most Read