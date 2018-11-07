BCHL unveils historical stats page on website

Brady Bjork of the Prince George Spruce Kings flies into Ty Taylor of the Vernon Vipers in BCHL retro night action last January at the Civic Arena. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Wanna know who holds the record for most goals in a B.C. Hockey League season. Or are you curious about who has played the most games in the best Junior A loop in the country?

Those answers and lots more can now be found on the BCHL website.

For the first time since its website was launched in 2003, the BCHL has added an historical statistics page that shows some of the league’s all-time greats and their career records.

The All-Time Stats Leaders page is now nested under the ‘STATISTICS’ menu at https://bchl.ca/ The URL is https://bchl.ca/all-time-stats

There is a top-10 list of players for most categories and there is a section of miscellaneous records that will be of interest to fans and media.

“We have obviously had some great names play in our league and some impressive records set so it’s long since due that we had a place online to reflect that,” said BCHL communications director Brent Mutis. “I have to give a big thanks to our league historian Fred Hume for helping us with a lot of this data as well; his work over the years has been a huge asset to us.”

Brett Hull pocketed 105 goals with the Penticton Knights in the 1983-84 season, a record that still stands today. Mike Di Stefano couldn’t get enough hockey as he played 297 games for five teams from 2000-05, a mark also topping the charts today.

Bryce Kakoske, a creative winger with the Vernon Vipers, is sixth in games played with 275 from 2005-2011.

Gordie McKay of the Penticton Broncos is first in career goals with 208 from 1973-77. Wayne Dye of the Vernon Essos, whose No. 8 jersey hangs from the Kal Tire Place rafters, is seventh with 156 from 1967-72.

Fan favourite Scotty Longstaff of the Vernon Lakers holds the second-leading number of assists in one season with 106 in 1991-92. Longstaff rang up 160 points the same year, sixth best all-time

In the goaltending department, Darion Hanson of the 2016-17 Vernon Vipers has the top save percentage in one season at .945. Ty Taylor of the 2017-18 Vipers is tied for fifth at .931. Taylor also shares the season shutout mark with two others at seven.

Blake Voth of the Vipers is second among crease cops with a 1.79 goals against average in the 2009-10 campaign.

Campbell Blair of the Vernon Lakers owns four records, including most goals by a defenceman in a season with 38 in 1986-87. Blair also holds the mark for most points in one season with 109.

The All-Time Stats leaders page includes career, season and single-game records. Care was taken to include as many names as possible in the case of ties in any given category.

Most of the statistics since the 2003-04 season are solid because of the advent of the BCHL’s website that year but there have been gaps in the historical record of the league for many of the seasons prior and dating back to the inaugural season in 1961-62.

For that reason, the BCHL is encouraging fans and media that may have updates or corrections to any of the league records to get in touch. Any statistical information is welcome and can be sent to the league at media@bchl.ca or feedback@bchl.ca.

@VernonNews

sports@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.