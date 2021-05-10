BCHL: Victoria Grizzlies named Island Champions

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward comes away with the puck after a battle along the boards with Grizzlies defenceman Jake Veilleux. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr is knocked off the puck by Grizzlies defenceman Lindsay Reid. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono carries the puck into the Grizzlies zone. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen holds onto the puck, pursued by Grizzlies forward Ellis Rickwood. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The fight for first place in the BC Hockey League’s Island Pod came down to a two-game series between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Victoria Grizzlies, and the Grizzlies walked away the winners on Sunday, May 9.

The two teams started the weekend tied for first place in the Island Pod with 24 points apiece. But the Victoria Grizzlies picked up a 2-1 win against the Bulldogs on Friday afternoon (May 7), giving them sole possession of the lead.

The Bulldogs had a chance to tie things up again with the second game on Sunday, but the Grizzlies came out flying. Victoria scored four goals in the first eight minutes of the game, after which Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson was replaced by Bailey Monteith in net.

Although the Bulldogs managed to score two of their own, they were never able to catch up to the Grizzlies, who took the game—and the Island Champions title—with a 7-2 final score.

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have already secured second place in the Island Pod, as they are eight points ahead of the third-place Nanaimo Clippers, but they still have one final game to play against the Clippers on Tuesday, May 11. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. You can catch the action on 93.3 The PEAK FM or on www.hockeytv.com.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL