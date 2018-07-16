Beacon Hill runner Henry Deshon slides safely into home past Central Saanich catcher Lukas Preweda during Beacon Hill’s 10-1 victory over the host team in the District 7 Little League Baseball majors championship final on Sunday at Centennial Park. Photo by Greg Descantes

Beacon Hill off to Little League provincials after big win in district final

Victoria team goes 7-0 for the week in Central Saanich, beats host team 10-1 in final

The Beacon Hill Little League major all-stars rolled through the District 7 baseball tournament with few blips this past week.

The Hollywood Park entry in what is essentially the city championships in the 10 to 12-year-old division captured the title and a trip to the upcoming provincial championships with a 10-1 win over host Central Saanich on Sunday at Centennial Park.

It was the seventh win against no losses over the tournament for Beacon Hill, who beat Central Saanich 9-1 in round robin play Friday, but scored a narrow 2-1 decision over Lakehill in the Saturday semifinals. In all, the champs outscored their opponents 62-8.

Central Saanich, which posted a 4-1 round robin record, reached the final with a solid 12-5 win over Layritz (3-2) on Saturday.

Beacon Hill moves on to the B.C. tournament, hosted July 21 to 29 in Trail.

