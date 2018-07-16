Beacon Hill off to Little League provincials after big win in district final

Victoria team goes 7-0 for the week in Central Saanich, beats host team 10-1 in final

Beacon Hill runner Henry Deshon slides safely into home past Central Saanich catcher Lukas Preweda during Beacon Hill’s 10-1 victory over the host team in the District 7 Little League Baseball majors championship final on Sunday at Centennial Park. Photo by Greg Descantes

The Beacon Hill Little League major all-stars rolled through the District 7 baseball tournament with few blips this past week.

The Hollywood Park entry in what is essentially the city championships in the 10 to 12-year-old division captured the title and a trip to the upcoming provincial championships with a 10-1 win over host Central Saanich on Sunday at Centennial Park.

It was the seventh win against no losses over the tournament for Beacon Hill, who beat Central Saanich 9-1 in round robin play Friday, but scored a narrow 2-1 decision over Lakehill in the Saturday semifinals. In all, the champs outscored their opponents 62-8.

Central Saanich, which posted a 4-1 round robin record, reached the final with a solid 12-5 win over Layritz (3-2) on Saturday.

Beacon Hill moves on to the B.C. tournament, hosted July 21 to 29 in Trail.