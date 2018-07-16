Beacon Hill off to Little League provincials after big win in district final

The Beacon Hill Little League major all-stars rolled through the District 7 baseball tournament with few blips this past week.
The Hollywood Park entry in what is essentially the city championships in the 10 to 12-year-old division captured the title and a trip to the upcoming provincial championships with a 10-1 win over host Central Saanich on Sunday at Centennial Park.
It was the seventh win against no losses over the tournament for Beacon Hill, who beat Central Saanich 9-1 in round robin play Friday, but scored a narrow 2-1 decision over Lakehill in the Saturday semifinals. In all, the champs outscored their opponents 62-8.
Central Saanich, which posted a 4-1 round robin record, reached the final with a solid 12-5 win over Layritz (3-2) on Saturday.
Beacon Hill moves on to the B.C. tournament, hosted July 21 to 29 in Trail.