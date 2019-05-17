Big medal haul for Peninsula track and field athletes

Club wins golds across age range and disciplines at Dogwood Track and Field meet

The Peninsula Track and Field Club celebrated success at the Dogwood Track and Field meet with athletes in multiple disciplines and age groups reaching the podium.

The club faced 12 other teams on May 11 and 12 at UVic’s Centennial Stadium. About 150 spectators attended the event, which included para-athletes.

Nine-year-old athletes Grayson Kreiger and Evan Stoffelsma celebrated their first-ever track meet by winning gold in their events.

Kreiger won his 600m race in 2:15.59 and followed that up with a 4.21-metre distance in shot put, claiming silver. Stoffelsma’s gold was earned in the high jump, with a onemetre leap, and he also won silver medals in the 60m hurdles (13.24) and the 600m, just behind Kreiger in 2:16.11.

Torsten Hopkins (10) also won gold in his 60m hurdles, in a time of 12.91, and then added another gold to his tally by winning the high jump by clearing 1.10m. Rounding off a productive day, he also took silver with his 10.80 time in the 60m and a bronze in the 100m (15.97).

Field athlete Egan Franey (11) struck gold in the discus with a winning throw of 14.69m, followed by a bronze-medal distance of 21.33m in the javelin.

Emilian Holmgren (10) gained a bronze in the 1,000m (3:51.39) while Fraser Tuck (10), Ethan Schandl (12) and Jane Hopkins (13) earned place ribbons.

Club coaches Aaron Holmgren and Danny Daniels showed their young charges how to do it, with Holmgren (M35) taking gold in both the 1500m (4:06.44) and the 800m (2:01.33), recording an identical time to his win in Port Alberni earlier this season. Daniels (M90) turned in a strong showing in the discus (14.87m), javelin (13.90m) and shot (6.10m).

Other winning Pen Track Masters were Peggy Morfitt (W80) in the hammer (13.43m) and discus (6.24m), and Les East (M80) in discus (26.13m), hammer (26.63m), shot (7.78m) and high jump (1.10m).

For more information visit pentrack.org.



