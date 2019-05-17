Fraser Tuck, competing in the Long Jump, in action at last year’s meet. (Contributed) Fraser Tuck, competing in the Long Jump, in action at last year’s meet. (Contributed)

Big medal haul for Peninsula track and field athletes

Club wins golds across age range and disciplines at Dogwood Track and Field meet

The Peninsula Track and Field Club celebrated success at the Dogwood Track and Field meet with athletes in multiple disciplines and age groups reaching the podium.

The club faced 12 other teams on May 11 and 12 at UVic’s Centennial Stadium. About 150 spectators attended the event, which included para-athletes.

Nine-year-old athletes Grayson Kreiger and Evan Stoffelsma celebrated their first-ever track meet by winning gold in their events.

RELATED: And they’re off! Peninsula track and field season starts

Kreiger won his 600m race in 2:15.59 and followed that up with a 4.21-metre distance in shot put, claiming silver. Stoffelsma’s gold was earned in the high jump, with a onemetre leap, and he also won silver medals in the 60m hurdles (13.24) and the 600m, just behind Kreiger in 2:16.11.

Torsten Hopkins (10) also won gold in his 60m hurdles, in a time of 12.91, and then added another gold to his tally by winning the high jump by clearing 1.10m. Rounding off a productive day, he also took silver with his 10.80 time in the 60m and a bronze in the 100m (15.97).

Field athlete Egan Franey (11) struck gold in the discus with a winning throw of 14.69m, followed by a bronze-medal distance of 21.33m in the javelin.

Emilian Holmgren (10) gained a bronze in the 1,000m (3:51.39) while Fraser Tuck (10), Ethan Schandl (12) and Jane Hopkins (13) earned place ribbons.

ALSO READ: Rap videos, skydives and jerk chicken take-out, the top 10 weird and wonderful player unveilings

Club coaches Aaron Holmgren and Danny Daniels showed their young charges how to do it, with Holmgren (M35) taking gold in both the 1500m (4:06.44) and the 800m (2:01.33), recording an identical time to his win in Port Alberni earlier this season. Daniels (M90) turned in a strong showing in the discus (14.87m), javelin (13.90m) and shot (6.10m).

Other winning Pen Track Masters were Peggy Morfitt (W80) in the hammer (13.43m) and discus (6.24m), and Les East (M80) in discus (26.13m), hammer (26.63m), shot (7.78m) and high jump (1.10m).

For more information visit pentrack.org.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Retired quarterback Travis Lulay joins B.C. Lions front office
Next story
Saanich sprinters dominate Island track championships

Just Posted

UPDATE: Investigation continues after early morning fire at Blanshard Courts

Fire believed to have been intentionally set

Police seek public’s help after late night slashing spree in Saanich

Seven vehicles had their tires punctured on May 14

One person in hospital after late night Saanich crash involving a cab

Investigating is ongoing to determine the cause of this crash

One year after tragedy, Tonya Kilmer reflects on her life with Ben

On the anniversary of heartbreaking search that galvanized the Island, wife reflects on late husband

Big medal haul for Peninsula track and field athletes

Club wins golds across age range and disciplines at Dogwood Track and Field meet

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

The B.C. government has received nearly all declaration forms to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax

New regulations increase boating distance from killer whales

As of June 1, boats must stay 400 metres away from the southern resident orcas

Okanagan woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Salmon Arm Innovation Centre rises to challenge of printing prosthetics for farm fowl

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Most Read