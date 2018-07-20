Big-time racing on tap in Langford this month

Western Speedway the place to be for a roaring good time in summer

Bob Kuhn, The Keg Late Model Series feature A main winner from July 18, and the rest of the late model racing class will be in the spotlight over the Labour Day weekend at Western Speedway during the annual Reg Midgley Canada 200 competition. Courtesy Western Speedway

Late summer is when the action at Western Speedway really heats up, with three of the biggest race weekends of the season in store.

Aug. 17-18 sees the annual P&R Truck Centre Daffodil Cup competition, with the ultra-quick NSRA winged sprint cars and Richlock Rentals non-winged sprints going all out to gain bragging rights for the season.

The weekend also includes races with the vintage cars of the Old Timers Racing Association, and the ever-popular AMCA dwarf cars.

On Aug. 25, it’s the Wilson and Proctor North American Big Rig Association Big Rig Weekend, with everything from Kenworths to Freightliners roaring around the track like they were stock cars. Also on the card for the night are the Lordco Demo Series (cars, trucks, mini figure 8s), plus the bomber, claimer and drifter classes.

Then on Labour Day weekend (Sept. 1-2), the B.C. late model and street stock racers are in town to contest two full evenings of competition in the Reg Midgley Canada 200 competition. The Saturday and Sunday nights feature not only the big guns, but also thrilling races in the dwarf car, mini stock and Old Time Racers classes.

Here’s a cross-section of what’s coming up otherwise at the track this summer:

July 21 – Seawings Express Fan Appreciation Night, free admission, featuring the stock cars, mini stocks, dwarf cars, Old Time Racers, bombers, claimers, GoKarts and hornet cars

July 25, Aug. 15 22, 29 – Marlin Motors hornet series

July 27- 28 – Wayne’s Trucking Monster Truck Weekend; monster trucks, demo cars/trucks, Mini Figure 8 Nationals.

Aug. 11 – Island Batteries Night at the Races, featuring Keg late models, stock cars, mini stocks, hornets and supermoto

