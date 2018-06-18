Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna warms up at Spring Training in Dunedin, Fla., on February 13, 2018. A lawyer for Roberto Osuna says the Toronto Blue Jays closer will not be in court today for his first appearance to face an assault charge. Domenic Basile says he will appear on Osuna’s behalf. The 23-year-old pitcher was charged with one count of assault by Toronto police early last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

A lawyer for Roberto Osuna says the Toronto Blue Jays closer will not be in court today for his first appearance to face an assault charge.

Domenic Basile says he will appear on Osuna’s behalf.

RELATED: Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

The 23-year-old pitcher was charged with one count of assault by Toronto police early last month.

He was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, in accordance with the league’s domestic violence policy.

Osuna remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5.3 million salary but is ineligible to play.

Administrative leave is not considered discipline.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after an incident in Calgary

Just Posted

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

B.C. on right track with fishery council, says CRD director

Mike Hicks named to advisory group

Residents fear return of campers to Cuthbert Holmes Park

Saanich Police deliver eviction notice to make-shift camp

Art Gallery of Greater Victoria expansion gets $6M boost from province

Project many years in the making, but planned for current Rockland site

Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of Victoria couple

Two counts of aggravated first-degree murder filed against William Talbott II in Snohomish

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Car Free YYJ, family fishing, Sooke bluegrass, walk for cancer and a mascot’s birthday

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Global warming cooks up ‘a different world’ over 3 decades

Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Deep concerns arise over the child separation policy in the U.S.

Strong earthquake in Japan kills 3

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck the area early Monday near Osaka

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after an incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

Saanich farmers’ market ready to plow ahead in 2018

The market returns for its second year July 8 with some minor changes

Most Read