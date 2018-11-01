Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

Bobby Orr doesn’t like the look of the NHL labour clouds forming on the horizon.

In fact, the Hall of Fame defenceman says he fully expects another lockout in the not-too-distant future.

“My gut feeling is I’d be surprised if there’s not,” Orr said in an interview with The Canadian Press this week. ”I hope there isn’t.

“But it’s going to be a tough one.”

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout, but both retain the right to cancel the deal after eight seasons.

Notice from either side under that scenario has to come by next September, which would give the parties 12 months to hammer out a new deal before the old pact expires prior to the 2020-21 season.

If the league and its players both decide to let the current CBA run its course, it would expire before the 2022-23 campaign.

Issues include escrow payments that see a percentage of player salaries held in trust to ensure an even split of revenues with owners, and participation at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. The NHL declined to send its stars to the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea after taking part in the previous five showcase events.

Another lockout in 2004-05 wiped out the NHL entire season.

NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr said before the start of this season it was, “no secret the players made enormous concessions to the owners in the last two negotiations.”

“There’s a general sense (among union membership) that it would be appropriate for the scales to move back in the other direction a bit,” Fehr said in a September interview. ”We will see.”

The 70-year-old Orr — who was in Toronto promoting his new book “Bobby: My Story in Pictures” — heads a hockey agency that bears his name and boasts Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid among its clients.

He’s hopeful the players and owners can come to an agreement before there’s another work stoppage, especially with the young talent in the game and potential expansion to Seattle as the NHL’s 32nd franchise, but added he’s not holding his breath.

“I think there are concerns (with the current CBA) on both sides,” Orr said. “I hope I’m wrong. We don’t need a lockout.

“We’ve got it going now. It would be a shame to put it on the back burner.”

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Around the BCHL: West Kelowna Warriors keep winning and Vipers suffer another hard-luck loss

Just Posted

Saanich conservation group wants to smash local pumpkin tradition

Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society says it’s inappropriate to dump pumpkins outside landmark park

11 golden retriever puppies ready for adoption from Victoria Humane Society

The puppies required emergency foster parents after their mother passed away in September

Changes to McKenzie interchange causing traffic headaches for Victoria drivers

Motorists are complaining Thursday morning about poorly timed traffic lights

Fog grounds Helijet, Harbour Air in and out of Victoria

Spokesperson says flights are on ‘indefinite pause’ due to inclement weather

Victoria man disputes charges of allegedly driving while in possession of pot

The man has a medical marijuana licence and says he was not impaired while driving

VIDEO: North Saanich home prize part of B.C. Millionaire Lottery

The grand prize winner can choose one of seven luxury homes around the province

Man airlifted to Victoria after vehicle T-boned near Little Qualicum River bridge

Injured man transported to hospital with critical injuries

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

B.C. novelist files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

teven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Union leaders say proposed pay equity legislation will close ‘shameful’ gap

Jobs that might be under close scrutiny because they are dominated by women include clerical and administrative jobs, marketing, sales and services

Dying woman issues deathbed plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Deer shot by arrow, put down by B.C. conservation sparks investigation

Conservation officers looking for information about Maple Ridge incident

Vancouver Island pharmacist saves overdose victim’s life

Quick thinking by London Drugs staff

Most Read