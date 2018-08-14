Bowls BC mixed pairs playdown provincials start Friday in Oak Bay

Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club hosts the Bowls BC Provincial Mixed Pairs Playdowns starting Friday.

Mixed Pairs Playdowns are Aug 17 to 19. Seventeen teams participate in the playdowns Aug. 17 to 19 at the club’s facility in Carnarvon Park.

Admission is free for spectators.

Draws start Friday at 10 a.m. and continue at 1 and 4 p.m. Games last about 2.5 hours.

Saturday draws are 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. quarterfinals.

Semi-finals are Sunday, 9 a.m. with the finals at noon.

Visit bowlsoakbay.ca to learn more about the club at 2190 Harlow Dr., Oak Bay.