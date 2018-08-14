Bowls BC mixed pairs playdown provincials start Friday in Oak Bay

Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club hosts the Bowls BC Provincial Mixed Pairs Playdowns starting Friday.

Mixed Pairs Playdowns are Aug 17 to 19. Seventeen teams participate in the playdowns Aug. 17 to 19 at the club’s facility in Carnarvon Park.

Admission is free for spectators.

Draws start Friday at 10 a.m. and continue at 1 and 4 p.m. Games last about 2.5 hours.

Saturday draws are 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. quarterfinals.

Semi-finals are Sunday, 9 a.m. with the finals at noon.

Visit bowlsoakbay.ca to learn more about the club at 2190 Harlow Dr., Oak Bay.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous athlete goes the distance in turning his life around

Just Posted

Victoria police say explicit calls continue to target women

Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in

Plaque that replaced Macdonald statue at Victoria city hall vandalized

Less than 24 hours after plaque was installed, an ‘X’ had been scratched through the centre

Weekend collisions keep West Shore RCMP busy

Officers responded to three separate incidents within the span of one hour

UPDATE: Motorcyclist involved in Cook Street crash dies

A serious crash sent two to hospital on Monday night

UVic makes push for Indigenous medical students

For more than 15 years James Andrew has been the Indigenous student… Continue reading

Reader photos: Greater Victoria’s hazy skies

Lingering smoke from wildfires contributed to the province issuing a smoky skies bulletin

Column: Mother orca’s display of grief sends powerful message

The grief of this orca mother may not be visible anymore, but we must not forget.

Seven people with ties to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug bust

Delta police have secured 94 charges against seven people, including drug and firearm offences

Second measles scare this summer at YVR

An infected traveller flew out of Vancouver’s airport three times

Judge OKs Weinstein suit, cites casting couch’s history

Actress Kadian Noble can sue disgraced Hollywood mogul for violating sex trafficking laws

Employers to raise salaries 2.6% on average next year: report

Firm points to factors such possibility of more trade protectionism, rising interest rates

PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet on Vancouver Island

Cabinet retreat will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23

B.C. school’s pledge to ban sex outside of heterosexual marriage now optional

Community convenant of Langley’s Trinity Western University has been centre of rights debate

Better Business Bureau open for Torch Award nominations

Deadline to nominate an amazing business or employee is Aug. 31

Most Read