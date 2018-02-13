Braves drub Bucs 8-3, set sights on playoffs

Friday’s game was one to remember as the Saanich Braves scored seven goals in the second period to defeat the Nanaimo Buccaneers 8-3.

Michael Sproule scored four times and was named the Braves’ player of the game. Second in the VIJHL, the Bucs (35-9-0-2) came unglued in the loss, which was a penalty-filled affair for both teams, but saw the Braves capitalize with five powerplay goals.

Trevor Owens picked up four assists, three of them on Sproule’s goals. Owens’ other assist was a Zach Guerra goal (Guerra picked up three points).

Friday was the second of three straight games in three nights for the Braves. The night before, on Thursday, the Victoria Cougars (23-20-2-1) bested the Braves in overtime, 6-5, though the Braves (25-16-2-3) remain first in the South division. The Braves ended the three-games-in-three-days stretch on Saturday with a 5-2 win over the Kerry Park Islanders (21-20-0-5).

The Braves now wrap up the 48-game regular season with back-to-back home games, Wednesday night against the Peninsula Panthers (7:30 p.m.) and Friday night against the Westshore Wolves (6:30 p.m.) at Pearkes arena. Friday’s regular season finale is also a Soap for Hope fundraiser, with discounted tickets available beforehand. To order Soap for Hope tickets call 250-331-3353 during the week. They can be picked up at 426 William St., between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday this week.

Tickets are also available at the door.

reporter@saanichnews.com