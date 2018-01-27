Braves hold back Glacier Kings

Nanaimo Buccaneers player Booker Chacalias; left; is checked by Saanich Braves player Elliott MacIsaac just before Braves goalie Riley Mathieson makes the save in overtime of Thursday’s VIJHL game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. (GREG SAKAKI/Black Press)

Trevor Owens scored twice to pace the Saanich Braves to a 4-3 win over the Comox Valley Glacier Kings Friday night in Courtenay.

Jordan Strandlund and Dale McCabe also scored for the Braves, whose 48 points puts them three points ahead of the Victoria Cougars for first spot in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s South Division.

Saanich held off the host Nanaimo Buccaneers for a 5-4 overtime win Thursday night.

The Braves host the Campbell River Storm Wednesday night at Pearkes arena (7:30 p.m.)