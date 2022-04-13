Campbell River all set to host Rogers Hometown Hockey

CBC touring show focused on the love of the game hits Island city this weekend

A fan takes a shot at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm in 2020. Black Press files

Campbell River sports fans are counting down the days to Rogers Hometown Hockey.

The festival, which will take place at Maritime Heritage Centre from Saturday, April 16 to Monday, April 18, is promising to be fun, free, and family friendly.

Saturday and Sunday festivities will take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Attendees can expect live music, a variety of games, and a chance to meet former Vancouver Canucks goalie Kirk McLean.

Highlights will include the Thrift Foods Grocery Games, where fans will compete to win grocery store gift cards; the Hockey Circus Show, which will feature acrobatics, juggling, and one-of-a-kind stunts; the Desjardin Ball Hockey Rink, on which local teams will competed to win $3,000 to donate to their favourite charity; and the SN Now Shooting Accuracy Games, which will be a great show of who the best snipers in town are.

Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will host the Rogers Hometown Hockey viewing party on Monday at 5 p.m. The outdoor event will see a crowd gathered to watch a broadcast of the Canucks taking on the Dallas Stars.

MacLean and Slone will be hosting the broadcast live from the site from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio.

Campbell Riverhockey