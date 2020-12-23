Canada’s Kirby Dach (7) is checked by Russia’s Ilya Safonov (24) during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-competition action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canada’s Kirby Dach (7) is checked by Russia’s Ilya Safonov (24) during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-competition action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canada blanks Russia 1-0 in world junior hockey tourney tuneup

Canadian captain Dach suffers injury

Jamie Drysdale scored the game’s only goal as Canada defeated Russia 1-0 on Wednesday in a pre-tournament game ahead of the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.

Drysdale beat Russian goalie Artur Akhtyamov at 3:52 of the third period. Cole Perfetti and Bowen Byram had assists.

Canada netminder Devon Levi made 23 saves for the shutout.

Akhtyamov, who played the third period, made six saves. Yaroslav Askarov saved all 22 shots he faced over the first 40 minutes.

Team Canadian captain Kirby Dach left the game midway through the third period

It was the first and only warmup game for Canada ahead of the competition.

Canada and Russia met in the 2020 world juniors final last January in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Canada won gold with a 4-3 victory.

The 2021 event is modelled on the NHL’s “bubble” that was successfully used earlier this year in the same arena.

The preliminary round begins Friday. Canada is in a pool with Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland and Germany.

The United States, Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Austria are in Pool B.

Canada will take on Germany in group play action on Saturday.

The championship game is set for Jan. 5.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

hockeyIIHF world junior hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NBA studying ways to bring games back overseas in future

Just Posted

Roger Junker and Dave Alexander, Pandora and Tillicum store managers respectively, delivered groceries to Jeneece Place on behalf of the eight Save-On-Foods stores in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island)
Greater Victoria rallies for Jeneece Place during Christmas season

Christmas lights, grocery donations come in during difficult year

Saanich emergency crews and FortisBC staff are on the scene of a gas leak, with Douglas Street expected to be closed for several hours on Dec. 23. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
UPDATED: Gas leak in Saanich following ‘proactive maintenance’

Northbound lanes of Douglas were closed from Cloverdale to Audley

An arrow is removed from the chest area of a sedated buck near Uplands Golf Course on Tuesday. The buck was spotted on Friday and had been wandering the area for a least five days since it was shot. (B.C. Conservation Officers Twitter Photo)
Vet removes arrow from buck living at Oak Bay golf course

Animal has chance to survive, conservation says

Pulcherie Mboussi, executive director of Issamba Centre, holds one of 100 Christmas hampers going out to families. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
‘Small but mighty team’ provides Christmas hampers to Greater Victoria’s African-Caribbean community

Without volunteers, Issamba Centre hustles to provide emergency hampers

Colwood’s Sangster Elementary music teacher Chris Poynter has compiled the voices of around 240 students to recreate the final song that would take place at the end of their Christmas program. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Colwood teacher shares Christmas song with more than 200 student voices

‘Although we’re separated this year, we’re still together,’ says music teacher

West Shore RCMP began checking for winter tires on Bear Mountain Parkway Dec. 23. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: West Shore RCMP inspecting for winter tires at check stops

Winter or mud and snow tires are required between Oct. 1 and April 30

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 22

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
POLL: Would you report your neighbour if they were breaking COVID-19 restrictions?

Christmas celebrations will look a lot different in B.C. this year, as… Continue reading

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

Nanaimo Correctional Centre. (News Bulletin file photo)
Builder chosen for Vancouver Island’s $157-million new jail

Stuart Olson Construction wins contract, ‘pre-construction’ to begin in first quarter of the new year

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

Okanagan resident Debra Ceravelo grabbed this photo of the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Dec. 20, 2020. (Submitted)
Astrophotographer captures out-of-this-world shot from the Okanagan

A Western News reader snapped a photo of the rare celestial event

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for Heath Handy, who is accused of assaulting a women this past spring. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo man wanted following an alleged hours-long physical assault

Nanaimo RCMP issue press release asking for information on the whereabouts of Heath Handy

Most Read