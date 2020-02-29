The Pacific FC home opener will take place on April 11 and will open the CPL season as well. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Canada Day game among 14 home stands scheduled for Pacific FC in Langford

Over 90 per cent of CPL matches on weekends, holidays

Pacific FC will play 14 home games at Westhills Stadium this season, including a game on Canada Day against the new Canadian Premier League (CPL) team, Atletico Ottawa.

Last week, the CPL released its full 2020 regular season. Matches begin with league openers on April 11 and continue through to Oct. 4.

Each CPL club will play 28 games, 14 home and 14 away, and will move to a single table format, expected to provide fans with a more competitive season.

READ ALSO: Canadian Premier League announces 2020 home dates for eight-team circuit

The top three clubs then move to a playoff series in order to proceed to the finals. The first place team at the end of the season earns a bye to the finals while the second and third place teams compete in a playoff game to see who advances to the finals.

This season, the CPL said over 90 per cent of the matches will be played on holidays or weekends. Friday night games will also be introduced and all eight clubs will play on Canada Day. The final matches of the season will be played at the same time on Oct. 4.

The Pacific FC schedule is as follows:

  • April 11, 3 p.m.: Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton
  • April 17, 7 p.m.: Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC
  • April 26, 2 p.m.: Pacific FC vs. Valour FC
  • May 8, 7 p.m.: Pacific FC vs. Forge FC
  • May 30, 2 p.m.: Pacific FC vs. Cavalry FC
  • June 6, 1 p.m.: Pacific FC vs. Valour FC
  • July 1, 4 p.m.: Pacific FC vs. Atletico Ottawa
  • July 12, 1 p.m.: Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton
  • July 29, 7 p.m.: Pacific FC vs. York9 FC
  • Aug. 14, 7 p.m.: Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC
  • Aug. 25, 7 p.m.: Pacific FC vs. Atletico Ottawa
  • Sept. 13, 1 p.m.: Pacific FC vs. Cavalry FC
  • Sept. 19, 4 p.m.: Pacific FC vs. Forge FC
  • Oct. 4, noon: Pacific FC vs. York9 FC

