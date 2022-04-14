Memebrs of Canada’s 4 X100-metre relay team celebrate their bronze medal win during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, Aug.6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Memebrs of Canada’s 4 X100-metre relay team celebrate their bronze medal win during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, Aug.6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada to receive 4×100 men’s relay silver medals from Tokyo Olympics

Move coming after court ruled against British sprinter tested for prohibited substance

Canada’s men’s 4×100 relay team is a step closer to officially getting their silver medals from the Tokyo Olympics.

The British Olympic Association said in a statement on Thursday that it has been formally asked to return its relay team’s medals to the International Olympic Committee. The request comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against British sprinter Chijindu Ujah in February and paves the way for Canada’s team to get their silver medals instead.

Ujah was part of the British quartet alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake that finished second to Italy in a close race by 0.01 seconds in August. But a sample taken from Ujah after the race was found to contain the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are muscle-building selective androgen receptor modulators.

“It is with real sadness that we have had to ask for the medals, certificates and pins back, especially for the three athletes who have been affected through no fault of their own,” said British Olympic Association CEO Andy Anson in a statement.

“However, this is the CAS ruling and we must abide by it, just as we have been clear that must happen to other nations whose athletes have broken doping rules.”

Canada, which finished third in the race, moves up to silver with China moving up to bronze. The Canadian team consisted of Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney.

Canada’s new medal total for the Tokyo Olympics is seven gold, six silver, and 11 bronze.

The process for upgrading medals after a doping violation can be painstaking.

Canadian Dylan Armstrong finished fourth in shot put at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and so never climbed the Olympic medal podium. Years later, he was upgraded to bronze after Andrei Mikhnevich of Belarus was disqualified for doping.

Armstrong finally received his medal — Canada’s first in shot put at an Olympics — at a ceremony in his hometown of Kamloops, B.C., in 2015, seven years after the actual competition.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Olympic scandals march on long after torch goes out

RELATED: Queries on doping, harassment, ineptitude at Olympics

OlympicsTrack and field

Previous story
Guerrero slugs 3 HRs despite gash on hand, Blue Jays beat Yankees
Next story
Vancouver replaces Montreal as proposed FIFA 2026 World Cup location

Just Posted

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. April 14, 2022 marks six years since B.C. declared a public health emergency around the opioid crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Death penalty situation’: 6 years ago, B.C. declared toxic drug poisonings a health emergency

The medical clinic at Cook and Quadra is closing as of June 10, with the impending retirement of physician Dr. Peter Vizsolyi and the sale of the building. (Google Street View)
Saanich medical clinic set to close, now that building has been sold

Victoria police are looking for Gregory Brotherston, who had his statutory release suspended and is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant believed to be in Victoria

An aerial view over downtown Victoria showing Royal Athletic Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Councillor calls for consideration of off-leash pilot at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park