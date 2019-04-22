The victorious Canada Women’s Rugby Sevens Team welcomed home by their friends and fans. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Canada Women’s Rugby 7s Team land at home after series triumph

Next stop at Langford offers Olympic qualification

Canada’s National Women’s Rugby Sevens team landed at Victoria International Airport on Monday, following their gold medal triumph at the Kitakyushu Sevens championship in Japan.

The team and coach John Tait were en route to their next stop in Langford, which forms part of the 2019 HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series. They walked into an arrivals hall ringing with cheers from their fans, a school club and members of the public. Two fans had even dressed up, with one decked out in a Wookie costume.

ALSO READ: Peninsula the launching pad for explosion of women’s sporting talent

The team was undefeated through the entire Kitakyushu tournament, beating Spain, China and Australia in the pool stages before besting Russia 17-14. After swatting aside the USA 24-12 in the semis, England were turned over 7-5 in a gritty final.

Inspirational captain Ghislaine Landry won Player of the Finals, and her team’s winning performances marked the first time since Sydney 2017 Team Canada has topped the podium.

“It was a super tough weekend but I’m really proud of the girls for being able to finish that one off and come home with the gold medal,” she said, adding, “It was special, we’re looking to build off it and keep going.”

ALSO READ: Governing bodies accused of ‘destroying’ girls’ hockey by Island’s top team

The team are now ranked second in the world after their Litakyushu sweep and can secure a ticket to Tokyo 2020 if they reach the semi-finals of the HSBC Canada Womens Sevens in Langford, on May 11 and 12.

Landry is confident of the team maintaining their momentum.

“For such a tough tournament we’ve come out pretty unscathed. There are a lot of battered bodies as it was a really tough weekend but everyone’s doing pretty good. Next year’s a big series with the extra stops and then finish it with the Olympics.”


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The victorious Canada Women’s Rugby Sevens Team welcomed home by their friends and fans. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Previous story
CFL, CFL Players Association to resume collective bargaining talks next week

Just Posted

Canada Women’s Rugby 7s Team land at home after series triumph

Next stop at Langford offers Olympic qualification

PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

May and John Kidder got married Monday morning in Victoria

Two-sailing waits continue Victoria to Tsawwassen

Backlog continues despite extra sailings over Easter

Saanich soccer player survives bout with flesh eating disease

Harinder Sandhu picked up the disease after soccer game

Second earthquake in less than two hours strikes off Vancouver Island

The first earthquake happened at 1:27 p.m., the second at 2:44 p.m.

Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Wealthy people have donated millions to effort to rebuild cathedral after devastating fire

United Way opens grants to help charities tackle social issues

Charities north of the Malahat can apply for grants $2,000 to $20,000

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy

A tsunami is not expected.

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Man’s body found in popular Cowichan Valley hiking area

Police say death not suspicious after discovery in Stoney Hill area overlooking Saltspring Island

Multiple sailing waits as BC Ferries deals with Easter Monday traffic

89 extra sailings had been added to the long weekend schedule

Vancouver Island-based company provides glass alternatives to plastic straws

Enviro Glass Straws now producing more than 60,000 straws each year

Most Read