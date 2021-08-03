Canadian gymnast Ellie Black, from Halifax, competes in the balance beam final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black, from Halifax, competes in the balance beam final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s Ellie Black finishes fourth in women’s beam, Biles takes bronze

Biles picked up the seventh medal of her Olympic career after pulling out of earlier events

Ellie Black finished fourth in the beam final at the Tokyo Olympics, just missing a first Olympic medal in women’s artistic gymnastics for Canada.

Black finished with a score of 13.866 points. The total was tied with Sunisa Lee of the United States, but Black finished ahead after receiving a better execution score.

The 25-year-old from Halifax competed despite a sprained ankle that forced her to withdraw from the all-around competition.

Simone Biles of the United States picked up the seventh medal of her Olympic career, taking bronze with a score of 14. Biles competed in her first final in Tokyo after pulling out of the team and all-around events to focus on her mental health.

China took the top two spots, with Guan Chenchen earning 14.633 and Tang Xijing finishing with 14.233.

Black had aggravated a previous ankle injury dismounting from the beam during training a week earlier.

She completed difficult elements in her final routine with a few wobbles, but stuck her landing. Black then hugged her coach David Kikuchi and wept.

Kyle Shewfelt was the first Canadian to win a medal of any colour in artistic gymnastics when he claimed men’s floor exercise gold in 2004.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Rough day for stars Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka at Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
PHOTOS: More than 2,500 take in Pacific FC’s long-awaited Greater Victoria return

Just Posted

Victoria will host the Canadian Francophone Games in July 2022. The event, shown here in New Brunswick in 2017, brings together French-speaking students from across the country in a variety of competitions. (Photo courtesy of Canadian Francophone Games)
The Francophone Games are on again for Greater Victoria

Snotty Nose Rez Kids to perform at the All Ways Home festival in Langford, Sept 4-5, 2021. (Contributed/Snotty Nose Rez Kids)
Langford’s Starlight Stadium to host two-day music festival

The section of the E & N Trail between the railway crossing on Atkins Avenue and Savory School is open to the public. (Photo courtesy of CRD)
Completion of E & N Trail section in Langford creates continuous 13-kilometre route

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police nab 24 impaired drivers over busy long weekend