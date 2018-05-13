Fans cheer on Canada’s women’s sevens team in the quarterfinal match against the USA at Westhills Stadium in Langford Sunday. Canada lost 28-26 to the USA. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Canada’s women’s sevens team falls 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals

Team will play for fifth place today at Westhills Stadium at 12:48 p.m.

Canada’s women’s sevens team lost 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals of the HSBC Canada Sevens tournament at Westhills Stadium in Langford Sunday morning.

USA opened the scoring within the first minute through Jordan Gray to take an early 7-0 lead. With four minutes left in the first half Leyla Kelter scored another try to make it 14-0.

Ghislaine Landry got Canada on the board shortly after, but the USA answered right back with another try. Charity Williams also scored a try to make it 21-12.

Biance Farella scored a try to cut the U.S.’s lead to two points, followed by a second try to give Canada its first lead of the game with just a minute left in the second half. But USA scored on the full-time hooter and slot the conversion to take a last-second 28-26 victory.

[gps-image name=”11863870_web1_180516-GNG-WomensSevens3.jpg”][gps-image name=”11863870_web1_180516-GNG-WomensSevens2.jpg”][gps-image name=”11863870_web1_180516-GNG-WomensSevens4.jpg”]

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Fans cheer on Canada’s women’s sevens team in the quarterfinal match against the USA at Westhills Stadium in Langford Sunday. Canada lost 28-26 to the USA. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Canada’s women’s sevens team lost 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals of the HSBC Canada Sevens tournament at Westhills Stadium in Langford Sunday morning. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Previous story
Wenatchee’s Lucas Sowder sinks Chilliwack Chiefs with OT winner at RBC Cup

Just Posted

Canada’s women’s sevens team falls 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals

Team will play for fifth place today at Westhills Stadium at 12:48 p.m.

Ride celebrates beloved member of Peninsula cycling community

Denis Muloin Bike Ride for Palliative Care rolls out along the Lochside Trail May 27

Extensive Vic West project gets green light after community feedback

Plans include affordable housing, active transportation routes and more

MISSING: Victoria teenager Hannah Campbell

Victoria Police are requesting help in finding a 14-year old that was reported missing on May 10

Resident wants Saanich to curb changes to boulevard bylaw

Greater Victoria Placemaking Network member said permit process will discourage improvements

VIDEO: Canada’s women kick off sevens tournament with tough loss to Australia

Big turnout at Westhills Stadium for the series

Scattered Artists Art Tour spreads across Saanich May 19 and 20

Tour will visit 20 artists from throughout Saanich and parts of Victoria

Crews survey, repair flood damage in Kootenay-Boundary area before next floods

Nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated since the flooding began

Questions about G7’s future force Canada’s sherpa to face ‘6 plus 1’ scenario

Trump’s potential to disrupt the summit is growing ever larger

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

B.C. VIEWS: New climate targets to miss

B.C. has new greenhouse gas target, still no plan to reach it

Man kills one, injures four in Paris stabbing spree

Friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning

Canadian father upset son’s hockey team not allowed to wear memorial patch

Neil Lascelle’s son Ash took his own life in January

Wenatchee’s Lucas Sowder sinks Chilliwack Chiefs with OT winner at RBC Cup

The Chiefs played well against the BCHL champion Wild, but fell 2-1 in their RBC Cup opener.

Most Read