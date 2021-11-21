Canadian Premier League final won’t be played in Langford

The final will instead be played in Hamilton on Dec. 5

Pacific FC won’t have home support in the CPL final. The Langford-based team will instead try to win its first ever championship against Forge FC in that team’s home stadium. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

The Canadian Premier League final will not be played in Langford after results did not go in Pacific FC’s favour.

PFC will face Forge FC in Hamilton in the final of the Canadian Premier League playoffs, after Forge FC won 3-1 against York United FC in Sunday’s semi-final.

If the result had gone the other way, the final would have been played in Langford for the first time ever.

As it stands, Forge will host the 2021 Final on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Pacific FC lost all three of their games against Forge this season, losing 2-1 twice and 3-0 back in July. Forge are the current champions, and could make it three championships in a row if they beat Pacific FC.

Forge are also playing in the CONCACAF league, and play in Honduras on Dec. 1, just four days before the final against PFC.

READ MORE: Pacific FC heading to finals after 2-1 extra-time victory against Cavalry FC

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pacific FCWest Shore