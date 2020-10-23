The possibility of the Canadian Premier League expanding to the Fraser Valley has been floated online. (Facebook photo)

Canadian Premier League possibly eyeing Fraser Valley expansion

Soccer league looking to add ninth team to the mix, B.C. markets potentially rumoured

There are reports that the Fraser Valley could be in line for a Canadian Premier League expansion club.

An article posted on a popular soccer website, Transfermarket.us, suggests that the CPL is looking to expand in British Columbia and both the Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley Regional District are listed as possibilities.

The story, posted on Oct. 17, speculates that the CPL is looking to expand in British Columbia and both the Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley Regional District are listed as possibilities.

The CPL, which was founded in 2017, is considered the top of the Canadian soccer system. There are currently eight teams in league, with clubs based in Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Hamilton, Halifax, Winnipeg and Toronto. B.C. has one team, Pacific FC, in the league based in Victoria.

Pacific FC, which plays out of Langford’s Westhills Stadium, has had a successful entry into the league and averaged over 3,000 fans in the 2019 season.

RELATED: Launch party for Vancouver Island’s new soccer team a success

The Transfermarkt story says it has learned that several German Bundesliga teams are interested in investing in a CPL club, which makes the possibility of expansion more likely.

Their sources suggest that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen could be among those interested in investing.

The @onesoccer Twitter account, one of the largest Canadian social media accounts also weighed in on the potential of a Fraser Valley team, asking social media users what a good name for a team from the region would be.

It’s unclear which Fraser Valley city a CPL team would be located in, but venue possibilities could be Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium, Langley’s McLeod Stadium or Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium.

Dan Village, the general manager for the Abbotsford Soccer Association, said a CPL franchise in the Fraser Valley has the potential to be a success.

“A Fraser Valley franchise could do very well, in my humble opinion,” he told The News. “Done properly and marketed well, it could be quite a successful entity given the large number of players we have in the Valley. I could see a strong fan base from Surrey to Chilliwack supporting this team. The current B.C. franchise in Langford often has fans coming on buses from as far away as Nanaimo on game day. One could easily see games being hosted not only in one venue but also throughout the Valley.”

Ian Knight, the technical director for the ASA, said the team could be a pipeline for future local soccer talent, including university talent from nearby programs like the University of the Fraser Valley and Trinity Western University.

“There would become a tangible option for potential USport players to access the CPL,” he said of the potential new team. “Obviously, the current contingent of UBC and TWU players within the CPL currently (or who have gone on to the MLS) is testament to this and the hope would be that UFV would have a future player or two graduating to the pro ranks with a franchise in our backyard. In addition, the opportunity for young, aspiring youth players (male and female) to be able to access the professional game environment is crucial to fueling their ambition and long-term involvement in the sport.”

The News has asked the CPL and Pacific FC representatives for comment, but neither has replied.

abbotsfordchilliwackFraser ValleyLangleysoccer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Lions, Canucks hype-man sidelined as sports move to fan-free play amid pandemic

Just Posted

The 21st annual Japanese Cultural Fair streams online Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. (Facebook/Victoria Nikkei Cultural Society)
Esquimalt’s Japanese Cultural Fair takes tastes, experiences and cultures online

21st annual free event streams Saturday, Oct. 24 starting at noon

Const. Graham Walker of the Saanich Traffic Safety Unit recreates an incident involving a driver who police say attempted to film the scene of a crash while driving up Highway 17. (Saanich Police/Twitter)
Police track down driver caught filming accident scene on Pat Bay Highway

Driver issued $368 ticket, points on their licence

Sooke man Rik Downer spent two weeks in the Royal Jubilee Hospital after contracting flesh-eating bacteria. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Sooke man’s bumped knee leads to fight for life

Man unknowingly contracts case of rare flesh-eating disease

Eddie Mather has been identified as the victim of a workplace death in Oak Bay earlier this week. (My Cause Fundraiser)
Victim of tree-pruning death in Oak Bay identified as Australian man with ‘thirst for life’

Fundraiser set up to bring Eddie Mather home to Australia

Victoria High School. (Black Press Media file photo)
Alumni Association abandons plans for eight-lane track at Vic High

SD61 spokesperson says easement, which makes 8-lane track impossible, left out of consultation

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

U.S. border officers at the Peace Arch crossing arrested two men on California warrants this week. (File photo)
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact

Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

The possibility of the Canadian Premier League expanding to the Fraser Valley has been floated online. (Facebook photo)
Canadian Premier League possibly eyeing Fraser Valley expansion

Soccer league looking to add ninth team to the mix, B.C. markets potentially rumoured

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

Most Read