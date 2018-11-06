Canadian Premier League teams host open tryouts

More than 200 players began open trials for the Canadian Premier League this week at Uvic

Hundreds of prospective soccer players began the week at the University of Victoria with hopes of being chosen for a team in the Canadian Premier League.

These open tryouts are part of the CPL’s Got Game Open Trials that have been touring Canada along with coaches from the league’s seven clubs.

“It’s been an impressive turnout and the energy today has been great,” said James Merriman, assistant coach of Greater Victoria’s Pacific FC.

“It’s nice to just have players here on the field in Victoria as well as connecting the soccer community — we have a great group of volunteer coaches from the area that have come to give their time. That’s been a big part of today and a big reason it’s been a success.”

More than 200 players from around the globe pulled on their boots Monday at UVic. By day’s end, the group of aspiring pros had been whittled down to 57 young men with select players participating in afternoon 11 versus 11 scrimmages.

Vancouver Island’s team in the premier league, Pacific FC, was founded earlier this year and will begin their inaugural season in April 2019.

.@uvicvikes head coach and @CanadaSoccerEN’s Bruce Wilson is on hand to take in Day 2 of the #CanPL Open Trials. pic.twitter.com/S7Q0dJzys0 — Pacific Football Club (@Pacificfccpl) November 6, 2018

