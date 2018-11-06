(Pacific Football Club)

Canadian Premier League teams host open tryouts

More than 200 players began open trials for the Canadian Premier League this week at Uvic

Hundreds of prospective soccer players began the week at the University of Victoria with hopes of being chosen for a team in the Canadian Premier League.

These open tryouts are part of the CPL’s Got Game Open Trials that have been touring Canada along with coaches from the league’s seven clubs.

“It’s been an impressive turnout and the energy today has been great,” said James Merriman, assistant coach of Greater Victoria’s Pacific FC.

“It’s nice to just have players here on the field in Victoria as well as connecting the soccer community — we have a great group of volunteer coaches from the area that have come to give their time. That’s been a big part of today and a big reason it’s been a success.”

READ MORE: Launch party for Vancouver Island’s new soccer team

READ MORE: Micheal Silberbauer named first coach of Pacific FC

More than 200 players from around the globe pulled on their boots Monday at UVic. By day’s end, the group of aspiring pros had been whittled down to 57 young men with select players participating in afternoon 11 versus 11 scrimmages.

Vancouver Island’s team in the premier league, Pacific FC, was founded earlier this year and will begin their inaugural season in April 2019.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NHL legend ‘Cujo’ to sign memoir at Victoria bookstore

Just Posted

UPDATED: Bomb threat at Victoria courthouse

Courthouse evacuated while police cleared the building with K9 unit

Dog involved in Colwood attack one of only a handful of ‘extreme’ cases euthanized each year

‘Someone could have been killed,” says CRD bylaw officer

Horse-drawn sleigh rides come to Victoria this holiday season

Traditional sleigh with snow runners modified for city streets

Just 1 per cent of the province has voted in electoral referendum

Early participation in referendum dismal despite active campaigns from NDP, Liberals

Canadian Premier League teams host open tryouts

More than 200 players began open trials for the Canadian Premier League this week at Uvic

VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report

Democrats show signs of strength in early results of U.S. midterm voting

Democrats leading in 15 of the 23 Republican-held seats they need to retake control of the House of Representatives

Tony Clement steps back from duties after sending explicit images

Clement says he sent the images to who he believed was a consenting female recipient

Justin Timberlake postpones Vancouver concerts

Bruised vocal chords is the reason JT has put his concert off until Feb.

Solving B.C. highway safety with speed limits not easy, UBC prof says

Engineering professor points to several factors in B.C., including weather and mountain roads

Federal Trans Mountain pipeline purchase seen as ‘betrayal’ by many opponents: CSIS

The federal government announced in late May it would buy the pipeline and related components for $4.5 billion

Legal cannabis holds no special attraction for organized crime: memos

Public-safety and health officials do not see strong pull factors for criminal infiltration of the legal business

Polling stations brace for barrage of voters as election day arrives in U.S.

Turnout has everything to do with a campaign’s most prominent figures

Memorial ceremony honours B.C. police officer killed a year ago

Plaque unveiled in Abbotsford on one-year anniversary of Const. John Davidson’s death

Most Read