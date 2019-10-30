Canada forward Natalie Spooner (24) tries to control the puck in front of United States goalie Katie Burt (41) during first period National Women’s Team Rivalry Series hockey in Toronto on Thursday, February 14, 2019. The Canadian women’s hockey team will host the United States in Moncton, N.B., Victoria and Vancouver this winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canadian women’s hockey team to play U.S. in Moncton, Victoria and Vancouver

Games set for Feb. 3 in Victoria followed by a Feb. 5 date in Vancouver’s Rogers Arena

The Canadian women’s hockey team will host the United States in Moncton, N.B., Victoria and Vancouver this winter.

The Rivalry Series between the two countries has been expanded from its inaugural three games in February to five in 2019-20.

The series opens Dec. 14 in Hartford, Conn., before heading to Moncton on Dec. 17.

The circuit resumes Feb. 3 in Victoria followed by a Feb. 5 date in Vancouver’s Rogers Arena before concluding Feb. 8 in Anaheim.

ALSO READ: New female hockey teams fill a need

Canada took the first Rivalry Series against the U.S., rebounding from a 1-0 loss in London, Ont., with 4-3 and 2-0 victories in Toronto and Detroit, respectively.

The two countries are also playing exhibition games against each other Nov. 8 and Nov. 10 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa., as part of a joint camp.

Both Hockey Canada and USA Hockey are trying to backfill the schedules of their national women’s teams with more competition because of the shuttering of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and the refusal of most of their players to join the U.S.-based NWHL.

The annual international Four Nations Cup in November involving Canada, the U.S., Sweden and Finland was cancelled this year because the host Swedish women’s team is in a dispute with its federation.

Canada is the host team of the 2020 women’s world hockey championship March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, N.S.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Countdown to BC Summer Games continues with volunteer rally

Just Posted

Be Prepared: Tsunami risk from Sooke to Sidney

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

Where to buy your last-second pumpkins in Greater Victoria

Many stores across the region are all out of stock

Majority of household trash going to the Hartland Landfill is recyclable, compostable

As much as 60 per cent of surveyed trash could be forwarded to other facilities

Uplands homeowner the latest to lose tree removal appeal

Oak Bay denies appeal to fall healthy tree for third straight council

Island Corridor Foundation ‘cautiously optimistic’ about rail line reactivation

The province is currently completing its rail assessment

Be Prepared: Economic threat very real post disaster

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Vancouver Island contaminated soil dump owner gets extension on closure deadline

Cobble Hill Holdings also owes $38,000 in unpaid taxes

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

A round-up of today’s top stories

Most Read