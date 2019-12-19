Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

The Supreme Court has overturned a decision that allowed viewers to see keenly anticipated American commercials during the Super Bowl broadcast.

Bell Canada’s media division secured an exclusive licence from the NFL in 2013 to broadcast the Super Bowl in Canada and sold ad time to Canadian businesses to be inserted into the program on both Canadian and American stations.

The practice denied Canadian viewers a chance to see entertaining U.S. commercials that often generated as big a buzz as the football game.

In 2016, the federal broadcast regulator decided that in the case of the Super Bowl, the usual practice of substituting Canadian ads for U.S. ones on American channels available in Canada was not in the public interest.

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue, prompting an appeal from the broadcaster and the NFL.

The Federal Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, saying Parliament intended the regulator to decide how best to balance competing policy objectives related to broadcasting in Canada.

ALSO READ: Carrie Bradshaw, ‘The Dude’ to star in Super Bowl commercial

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. boys Price, Weber help Habs upend Canucks 3-1
Next story
Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Just Posted

Victoria Cool Aid Society faces holiday gift shortage for its patrons

Cool Aid has less than half of the required gifts for people staying in its shelters

Oak Bay father who murdered his two daughters to be sentenced today

Andrew Berry murdered Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Traffic flows through new McKenzie Interchange configuration Thursday morning

One driver tweeted Thursday morning’s commute was the shortest in years

Crash snarls traffic on Wilkinson, Interurban roads during morning commute

Crews working to clear the road, no injuries reported

Safety, structural concerns prompt review of 11-storey Langford building

Residents who feel unsafe to be offered alternate accommodations covered by the City

VIDEO: HMCS Ottawa returns home to CFB Esquimalt after months at sea

Crowd of family and friends gathered to welcome crew members home

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the… Continue reading

Mount Washington sets opening day

Mountain operations will begin Friday, Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

Legalizing hard drugs not a ‘panacea’ to opioids crisis, Trudeau says

Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics

B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled

Pedestrian killed in Port Alberni

Pedestrian wasn’t in crosswalk when collision occurred: RCMP

President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

The historic vote split along party lines,

Most Read