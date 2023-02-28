Canucks forward J.T. Miller out week-to-week with lower-body injury

Vancouver also acquire prospect Josh Bloom in exchange for defenceman Riley Stillman

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller (9) competes for control of the puck with New York Islanders’ Alexander Romanov (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. Miller is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Franklin II)

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday.

The 29-year-old sits tied for second on the club in scoring with 20 goals and 54 points in 59 games in 2022-23.

Miller played close to 19 minutes in Saturday’s 3-1 home loss to the Boston Bruins.

The native of East Palestine, Ohio, signed a seven-year, US$56-million contract extension that begins next season with Vancouver back in September.

Drafted by the New York Rangers with the 15th pick at the 2011 NHL draft and acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in June 2019, Miller has registered 189 goals and 508 points in 696 regular-season games. He’s added nine goals and 44 points in 78 playoff appearances.

Also Monday, the Canucks acquired left-wing Josh Bloom from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenceman Riley Stillman.

The 19-year-old Bloom was selected by Buffalo in the third round, 95th overall in the 2021 NHL draft.

He has 58 points (26 goals, 32 assists) this season in 59 Ontario hockey League games split between Saginaw and North Bay.

Stillman, who was in his fist campaign with Vancouver after three campaigns with Florida and Chicago, has five assists in 32 games this season.

The Canucks, who sit 27th in the overall standings, were set to visit the Dallas Stars on Monday before opening a season-high six-game homestand Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

