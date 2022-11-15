Buffalo Sabres defenceman Jacob Bryson (78) and Vancouver Canucks centre Nils Aman (88) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres defenceman Jacob Bryson (78) and Vancouver Canucks centre Nils Aman (88) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Captain Horvat has 3 points, leading Canucks to 5-4 triumph over Sabres

Vancouver closes out 5-game road swing with win in Buffalo

Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid.

The Canucks also got goals from Dakota Joshua, Ethan Bear, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller in closing a five-game road trip. Pettersson added an assist, and backup goalie Spencer Martin made 28 saves.

Jeff Skinner scored twice for the struggling Sabres. Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists, Casey Mittelstadt also scored, and Tage Thompson tallied two assists. Craig Anderson stopped 27 shots. Buffalo has lost six in a row after a winless four-game homestand.

The Canucks scored power-play goals 1:12 apart to build a 5-2 lead midway through the second period. Horvat got his 14th on a breakaway before winning a face-off to set up Miller.

Bear got his first goal in eight games since Vancouver acquired him in an Oct. 28 trade with Carolina. Horvat’s backhand pass fed Bear in the high slot.

Skinner snapped a seven-game scoring drought with his first multigoal game of the season for Buffalo.

Rasmus Dahlin slipped a pass through two defenders to set up Skinner on the doorstep in the first period. Thompson made a nifty move and found Skinner wide-open in the left circle in the second.

Tuch redirected Owen Power’s point shot and bounced the puck past Martin in the second period for his eighth goal.

Mittelstadt brought the Sabres within a goal when he scored with 7:58 remaining in the game. It was Mittelstadt’s third goal in five games.

READ MORE: Bergeron, Boston Bruins beat Canucks 5-2 for 11th win in 12 games

TRAINER’S ROOM

Buffalo scratched forwards Kyle Okposo (lower-body injury) and Jack Quinn (undisclosed), and called up Riley Sheahan and Anders Bjork from the minors.

Vancouver put forward Jack Studnicka (lower body) on injured reserve and called up Lockwood, who got his first NHL point with an assist on Joshua’s goal.

JOKIHARJU RETURNS

Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju returned to the lineup after missing 11 games with a facial fracture.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host the Kings on Friday night.

Sabres: Open a three-game road trip Wednesday night in Ottawa.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanucksNHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oak Bay girls field hockey team scores silver in nail-biter provincial final

Just Posted

Jeff Morrow stands in his newly repaired back yard Tuesday (Nov. 15), one year to the day after a record-breaking rainstorm caused much of it to be washed into Millstream Creek. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Langford resident looks back year after record-breaking storm nearly took his house

BC Ferries is using the one-year anniversary of the 2021 storm that washed out highways connecting Greater Victoria with the rest of Vancouver Island to highlight the role the crew on board the Klitsa played in keeping the community connected. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries celebrates Klitsa crew on anniversary of 2021 floods

Threshold Housing Society executive director Colin Tessier (from left); Sara Neely, director of philanthropic services for the Victoria Foundation; and Cody McMullin, investment counsellor with RBC Phillips Hager & North Investment Counsel, announce a $3.1 million donation to Threshold Housing Society at its supportive recovery program. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Victoria’s Threshold Housing Society receives $3.1M gift

The West Shore RCMP is investigating an attempted abduction of a 17-year-old girl in Langford on Nov. 14. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP investigating attempted abduction of teenage girl in Langford