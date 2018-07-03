Carnarvon Ball club hosts Island Regional Tournament at Fireman’s and Allenby parks

Red Cannons and Black Cannons square off against 10 other teams from Vancouver Island

School’s out for summer but for a group of eight and nine year olds this means more time for baseball.

Carnarvon Ball Club hosts the Vancouver Island Regional 9U Tournament, July 6 to 8. Two Carnarvon teams, the Red Cannons and the Black Cannons, will square off against 10 other teams from across Vancouver Island. The tadpole age group is for boys and girls ages eight and nine and for most, this is the first time they are taking part in a regional tournament.

“Carnarvon Ball Club is Vancouver Island’s largest baseball and softball organization and we are proud to be able to welcome players, coaches, and families from across the Island to Victoria for this tournament,” said Anissa Paulsen, VP of Junior Baseball for Carnarvon Ball Club. “Hosting this tournament is a great opportunity for the community to come out and support these young players.”

The tournament games will take place on the diamonds at Fireman’s and Allenby Parks. There will be 24 round robin games taking place on Friday and Saturday, followed by the semi-finals and championship game (11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday at Fireman’s Park), as well as a fun skills competition where teams compete en masse in a variety of fun baseball skills.

“The Cannons teams have been practising for the past few weeks, working on developing skills and knowing each other as teammates,” said Trevor Lines, Manager of the Carnarvon Cannons Red team. “Our goal as coaches is for the players to work hard and learn but most importantly to have fun so they will continue to enjoy this great game.”

As a volunteer run organization, the tournament is being organized by a strong parent group of volunteers. There is also a need for community volunteers to help with field prep and concession shifts during the tournament.

Residents close to the parks may see an increase in traffic with the ten teams visiting the area.

More information about the tournament can be found at: carnarvonballclub.com/pages/9U_Regional

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LA-Bron: James agrees to 4-year contract with Lakers

Just Posted

Body found floating in waters off North Saanich Marina

Investigators say too early to tell if death deemed suspicious

Canada Day fireworks illuminate Victoria waters

VicPD report a busy evening with 17 arrests specific to holiday events

WATCH: How does it feel to be Canadian?

Victorians of all kinds weigh in on the perks of living in Canada

Fish farm protestors in Victoria use Canada Day event to voice opposition

“We’re here to today to draw attention to the responsibility the federal government has to make true reconciliation happen.”

PRIDE WEEK: “Let’s gay ball!”

Hundreds turn out for annual Dragball Game as kings and queens take field in a sea of moustaches, glitter and heels

WATCH: Canada Day across Victoria

Thousands of Canadians took part in events across the region on nation’s holiday

Pipeline protesters block tankers by hanging off Vancouver bridge

Greenpeace Canada members formed an aerial blockade aobg Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Tuesday morning

No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Mayor John Tory says there is “no easy answer” or magic wand to reduce gun violence in the country’s largest city, which has claimed 22 lives so far in 2018.

Much of eastern Canada remains under blanket of hot, humid air

The weather agency says a “very warm and humid air mass” has settled over the Maritimes.

South Korean basketball players arrive for games in North

South Korean basketball teams and officials arrived on Tuesday to take part in the inter-Korean basketball match in Pyongyang.

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

Rob Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom

B.C. Taiga Building Products Ltd. to buy Exterior Wood Inc. for $55 million

Headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., Taiga will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Exterior Wood for US$42 million.

VIDEO: Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley

Nearly 50 people competed for the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC titles

Two men from Toronto rap scene shot dead

Smoke Dawg and Koba Prime were fatally shot Saturday evening

Most Read

  • Carnarvon Ball club hosts Island Regional Tournament at Fireman’s and Allenby parks

    Red Cannons and Black Cannons square off against 10 other teams from Vancouver Island