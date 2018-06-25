Carnarvon Panthers take gold at fastball tournament

Silver and bronze go to Langford at South Vancouver Island District Tournament

It was a gold medal weekend for Oak Bay Tier 1 U10 girls who played their way to fastball victory.

Carnarvon Ball Club hosted the South Vancouver Island (SVI) District Tournament, which included teams from Duncan, Sooke, Langford, View Royal, Lakehill, Cordova Bay and two Carnarvon teams.

Playing for Oak Bay were the Carnarvon Outlaws which are a first year U10 team comprised of 8 and 9 year olds and the Carnarvon Panthers which are a team of mostly 2nd year U10 players, comprised of 9 and 10 year olds.

“The Carnarvon Outlaws played very well in the round robin and ranked third going into the elimination playoff round,” said Carnarvon coach Lisa Rogers. “They lost to View Royal in the quarter finals.”

The Carnarvon Panthers won every game in round robin and ranked first going into the single elimination playoff round. After beating out Lakehill in the quarter final and Langford (Wilson) in the semi-final, the Panthers went on to win the gold medal game against the Langford Rainbows with a final score of 11-5. Langford (Wilson) beat out View Royal to win the bronze medal match.

The Carnarvon Panthers also won the gold medal last year in the U10 Tier 2 District Finals.

“The players felt tremendous pressure as ‘the team to beat’, but managed to overcome their nerves, have a ton of fun, support each other and play well,” said Rogers.

The tournament was sponsored by Bin 4 and Canpro Construction.

 

The Carnarvon Outlaws played strong at the South Vancouver Island (SVI) District Tournament. (Submitted)

