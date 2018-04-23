Canada team captain Ghislaine Landry carries the ball during action at the Sydney Womens Sevens tournament in Australia. Photo by Ian Muir/Rugby Canada

Celebrate Mother’s Day at the HSBC Women’s Rugby Series

A one-day promo code will be offered for ticket purchase

Rugby Canada invites members of the community to celebrate Mother’s Day with some rugby action in Langford.

The fourth stop of the 2018 HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens tournament takes place over the Mother’s Day weekend and Rugby Canada is celebrating with a special promo code for one day only.

Fans will be able to purchase three general admission tickets and get the fourth ticket for free using code MOMPLUS3.

Tickets will be available for the promotional code Tuesday April 24 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $30 per person for general admission, $25 per person with a group of 10 or more, and $35 per person for reserved seating.

The tournament is the fourth stop on the five-stop women’s sevens series that finishes in Paris in June. So far stops have included Dubai, Sydney, and the team is currently in its third stop of the series in Japan.

Canada’s women’s sevens is ranked No. 3 in the standings and will be looking for its first tournament title on their home turf. This is the fourth time Langford has hosted a stop in the series that features 12 of the top women’s sevens teams in the world.

The two-day tourney will take place May 12 to 13 at Westhills Stadium in Langford. Tickets can be purchased at canadasevens.com or by calling the Ticket Rocket Box Office 1-855-842-7575 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

