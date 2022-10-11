A Hockey Canada logo is shown on the jersey of a player with Canada’s National Junior Team during a training camp practice in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Nike has suspended its partnership with and paused support for Hockey Canada as the sports organization faces increasing pressure to handle alleged sexual assaults. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A Hockey Canada logo is shown on the jersey of a player with Canada’s National Junior Team during a training camp practice in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Nike has suspended its partnership with and paused support for Hockey Canada as the sports organization faces increasing pressure to handle alleged sexual assaults. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CEO Scott Smith out at Hockey Canada, board of directors resigns

Organization under intense scrutiny over handling of sexual assault scandals

Scott Smith spent nearly three decades climbing the ladder at Hockey Canada.

He lasted just over three months at the top thanks to a series of scandals that have rocked the sport’s national federation to its core.

Smith is out as Hockey Canada’s president and CEO, the organization announced Tuesday. The board of directors has also resigned.

Smith was unable to survive the fallout related to Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations and how settlements were paid out that enraged the country and opened yet another conversation about the sport’s toxic culture.

The 55-year-old follows former board chair Michael Brind’Amour, who resigned in August, and interim chair Andrea Skinner, who stepped down Saturday, as casualties at the embattled federation that has seen politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, call for leadership change and corporate sponsors jump ship.

Smith took over from outgoing CEO Tom Renney on July 1 after a succession plan was announced in April. But Hockey Canada’s world started to come crashing down shortly thereafter.

TSN was first to report in May that an undisclosed settlement had been paid to a woman who alleged in a $3.55-million lawsuit she was sexually assaulted by eight players — including members of the country’s world junior team — after a 2018 Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont.

The ugly headlines continued with the revelation of a secretive Hockey Canada fund partly maintained by minor hockey registration fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual assault and abuse claims.

A Hockey Canada official testified on Parliament Hill in July the organization had doled out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and abuse claims since 1989, not including this year’s payout to the London plaintiff. The majority went to the victims of disgraced former junior hockey coach Graham James.

The organization then announced members of the 2003 men’s world junior team are being investigated for a group sexual assault, as calls for change at the top mounted. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

— Joshua Clipperton, THE CANADIAN PRESS

RELATED: Sport minister says Hockey Canada leadership still must change after chair resigns

Federal Politicshockeysexual assault

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sport minister says Hockey Canada leadership still must change after chair resigns
Next story
Peninsula Panthers’ winning streak snapped at eight games

Just Posted

Cheered on by members of the Vikes soccer team, Trinity Kettyls and the late Mackenzie Rigg start their 5.4 km loop in Gordon Head in 2020. (File photo courtesy Armando Tura)
UVic athletes band together for third annual relay to honour late soccer captain

Langford Fire Rescue is hosting its first open house in two years on Oct. 16. (Black Press Media file photo)
Public invited to join Langford Fire Rescue in celebrating 75 years of service

The yellow repesents areas in Victoria only zoned for single-family homes. The missing middle initiative would allow for – along with single-family homes – up to six-unit houseplexes, corner townhouses and infill housing on heritage-worthy lots to be built on those properties as well. (Courtesy of City of Victoria)
Victoria mayoral candidates debate missing middle proposal

Featured artist Pat Martin Bates holds the first edition of Tweed at the magazine launch party in December 2012. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
10 years of Tweed