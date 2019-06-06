Claremont Secondary School with the “AAA” BC High School Golf Championship banner, won this week Squamish. (Courtesy Shon Ryan)

Claremont secondary golfers snare provincial crown

The title is the school’s first provincial banner after coming close several times

A Saanich high school has won its first provincial golf title.

Claremont Secondary School won the “AAA” BC High School Golf Championships earlier this week in Squamish. The tournament started with a practice round on Monday, June 3, followed by two days of competition. The tournament format allowed five players to compete with the best four scores counting each day for a two-day total of eight scores.

READ ALSO: Claremont golfers win bronze at provincials

While Claremont has won multiple Island “AAA” Golf Championships and placed in the top four many times in the provincial championship, it had never won a provincial banner.

Entering the provincial competition with three straight Island titles, Claremont beat out Vancouver College and St. George’s.

“This is a huge accomplishment for this young talented team,” said Shon Ryan, the team’s coach. “The golfers were very focused, composed and made prudent decisions on the course.”

