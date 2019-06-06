Claremont secondary golfers snare provincial crown

A Saanich high school has won its first provincial golf title.
Claremont Secondary School won the “AAA” BC High School Golf Championships earlier this week in Squamish. The tournament started with a practice round on Monday, June 3, followed by two days of competition. The tournament format allowed five players to compete with the best four scores counting each day for a two-day total of eight scores.
While Claremont has won multiple Island “AAA” Golf Championships and placed in the top four many times in the provincial championship, it had never won a provincial banner.
Entering the provincial competition with three straight Island titles, Claremont beat out Vancouver College and St. George’s.
“This is a huge accomplishment for this young talented team,” said Shon Ryan, the team’s coach. “The golfers were very focused, composed and made prudent decisions on the course.”