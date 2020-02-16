Claremont Spartans win the inaugural Senior Girls’ AAAA Basketball Island Championship

Claremont Spartans win against the Royal Bay Ravens 71- 64 on Feb. 15, 2020. (Photo James MacKenzie) Claremont Spartans win against the Royal Bay Ravens 71- 64 on Feb. 15, 2020. (Photo James MacKenzie) Claremont Spartans win against the Royal Bay Ravens 71- 64 on Feb. 15, 2020. (Photo James MacKenzie) Claremont Spartans win against the Royal Bay Ravens 71- 64 on Feb. 15, 2020. (Photo James MacKenzie) Claremont Spartans win against the Royal Bay Ravens 71- 64 on Feb. 15, 2020. (Photo James MacKenzie) Claremont Spartans win against the Royal Bay Ravens 71- 64 on Feb. 15, 2020. (Photo James MacKenzie) Claremont Spartans win against the Royal Bay Ravens 71- 64 on Feb. 15, 2020. (Photo James MacKenzie)

The Claremont Spartans take home the inaugural Senior Girls’ AAAA Basketball Island Championship, defeating the Royal Bay Ravens 71 – 64.

After the Spartan’s win against the Ravens, the team has qualified for provincials. On Feb. 19 the Spartans will find out which team they will play for the title at BC Secondary School Girls Basketball Championships.

The Spartan’s are currently ranked as second slot in their Vancouver Island league.

Wednesday at 7:30pm we find out who is battling for the title at the BC Secondary School Girls Basketball Championships. Join @htsumura and @chrkennedy as they unveil the @BC4AGirlsBBall @BC3AGirlsBBall and @BC2AGirlsBBall brackets live on @TFSETV! pic.twitter.com/0RBtVfqu3A — Langley Events Centre (@LangleyEvents) February 16, 2020

