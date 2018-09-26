Claremont wins Fall Classic high school volleyball tournament at Camosun

Event featured 15 teams from around Vancouver Island

Claremont downed Oak Bay to claim the title of the “Fall Classic” high school tournament hosted by the Camosun Chargers Men’s Volleyball Team last weekend.

The event featured 15 teams from around the Island.

St. Michael’s pulled off an amazing 17-15 third set win over one of the favourites, Dover Bay, in the quarterfinal but ran into a determined Oak Bay squad in the semi-final. The Barbers have been a consistent finalist in the event over the years and 2018 was no exception.

On the other side of the draw, Claremont used their size and talent to advantage throughout the tournament and while Pacific Christian pushed them, scored a straight set victory in the semi to make their first final in several years. Inspired by the opportunity they raised their level of play and took down a game Oak Bay team by scores of 25-20 and 25-22 for the win. Ranked fourth in the early season provincial polls they showed they are a team to watch in high school boy’s volleyball.

On the Consolation side of the draw, the final was an all-Campbell River affair with Timberline scoring a convincing two set victory over Carihi to take home the hardware.

All Stars were: Logan Judge, Royal Bay; Luke de Greeff, Lambrick Park; Carter Fry, St Michael’s; John Jackson, Pacific Christian; Diego Maffia, Oak Bay; and Nick Babeff, Claremont.

Crash Wergeland from Claremont was named most valuable.


