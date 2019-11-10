The Camosun Chargers volleyed took on the College of the Rockies Avalanches in a double-header on Sunday Nov. 10, 2019. (Camosun Chargers/Twitter)

Clean sweep for Camosun’s volleyball teams in quadruple-header weekend

Both the men’s and women’s teams made a clean sweep taking two victories apiece

Camosun College’s men and women volleyball teams smashed their way through a match-filled weekend, making a clean sweep for all their games.

The Camosun Chargers were matched up with their counterparts from the College of the Rockies Avalanches for a weekend of back-to-back double-headers hosted at Camosun. It was an exciting weekend of volleyball for Camosun, with both the men’s and women’s teams competing hard against the Avalanches.

Camosun’s women’s team won their 6 p.m. match on Saturday, Nov. 9 with a final score of 3-1, and their 11 a.m. rematch Sunday, Nov. 10, finishing off the weekend with a second consecutive victory for the women over the Avalanches, winning three straight sets for a 3-0 shutout.

The men’s teams faced off Saturday at 8 p.m. with Camosun making a comeback to win 5-3. The team again faced the Avalanches men’s team on Sunday at 1 p.m., concluding the weekend with yet another win for the Chargers.

The men’s Chargers team kept their eyes on the prize to come back yet again and win 7-2 over the Avalanches, winning three out of four sets.

The Chargers will next face the Capilano University Blues on Friday, Nov. 15 at an away game in North Vancouver.

Clean sweep for Camosun's volleyball teams in quadruple-header weekend

