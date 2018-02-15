(Canadian Olympic Committee)

Concussion sidelines B.C. snowboarder from Olympics

Meryeta O’Dine will not compete in PyeongChang

Prince George snowboarder Meryeta O’Dine will not compete at the PyeongChang Olympics after a fall left her concussed.

O’Dine had been set to compete for Team Canada in the women’s snowboard cross until she fell during practice on Tuesday.

She was evaluated by Team Canada doctors and diagnosed with a concussion.

I’m grateful to have the Team Canada medical staff behind me to make the right decision. It’s disappointing to not compete but it’s the right call for my health,” O’Dine said.

“As an athlete you’re always going to want to push yourself but it’s important to draw the line when needed. I’m proud to have made it this far, and you’ll see me back at the Olympics for Canada and for myself, in four years time.”

She’s not the only snowboarder to have faced injury at the PyengChang Winter Games.

Quebec athlete Laurie Blouin was injured while training for women’s slopestyle but was cleared to compete and won a gold medal.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Speedskater Bloemen wins 10,000-metre gold in Olympic-record time
Next story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada picks up a medal of every colour at the PyeongChang Olympics

Just Posted

Stelly’s girls hoops team battling at the Islands

Stingers drop opener Thursday night, 43-36 to Cowichan

World Rowing Coastal Championships coming to Sidney

Event will make its Canadian and North America debut in October

Millionth Moose Hide pin awarded after Campaign march to B.C. legislature

Efforts aim to raise awareness of and prevent violence against women and children

James Bay seeks input on ‘Complete Streets’ transportation proposal

Victoria’s oldest neighbourhood has unique challenges for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers

Victoria gains a second mayoral candidate for fall election

Fernwood resident Rob Duncan also ran in 2014, in the guise of Changes the Clown

WATCH: Oak Bay hosts inaugural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

Local cops drag multi-media journalists out for a swim ahead of March 11 event

Concussion sidelines B.C. snowboarder from Olympics

Meryeta O’Dine will not compete in PyeongChang

All-B.C. Canadian Olympic women’s snowboard cross team comes home empty-handed

No Canadians reach final in women’s snowboard cross

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Senior boys, girls basketball playoff update

Claremont hosts senior girls 3A Island championships

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

VIDEO: Valentine’s Day extra sweet for rehabilitated shark

The North Pacific spiny dogfish was found by a beachgoer at Stanley Park

Dragons’ Den looking for fire in Victoria

Business-based reality TV show will hold auditions here March 10

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

Most Read