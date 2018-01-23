Cooking with ‘Killer’

Reporter Dawn Gibson shares some of her favourite meals to make

It’s week seven, and you better believe I’m in heaven.

Why you might ask? Because I get to write about my favourite thing on this planet besides music and sloths: Food.

I’ve always been a hungry gal. In fact, there is a running joke in my office that a large tapeworm must be living inside me, consuming half of the food I eat.

It’s probably true, but until a monster actually comes up out of my throat and snatches food straight from my hand, I’m going to blame it on my metabolism.

Over the last seven weeks, I’ve been building up my metabolism at boxing and the hunger has done nothing but intensify.

So I’m going to tell you how I keep my “tapeworm” at bay, while staying fairly healthy.

RELATED: Reporter takes on boxing challenge

RELATED: Reporter takes soreness to new level

RELATED: Kooshh, keesshh, Sooke boxing is fun

I have a love affair with vegetables, but I’m not going to tell you to eat kale for every meal like some kind of fitness terrorist.

I just believe that having a balanced diet is the key for me to feel good, and is important for a healthy lifestyle. And believe it or not, if healthy food is cooked right, it actually tastes magnificent.

For breakfast, I usually have some type of fruit smoothie with spinach and coconut milk mixed in, and for snacks, I like to have things like rice cakes with natural peanut-butter, veggies and humus, boiled eggs and granola bars.

Some of my favourite meals for lunch and supper include vegetable stir-fry with basmati rice, quesadillas, soup, chicken curry with rice and chapati, steamed veggies and salads.

Though it may not be the healthiest, my favourite meal lately has to be the quesadilla. So I will talk about it because unfortunately there is not enough space in the paper to describe all of the meals I devour.

Inside the tortilla shell of goodness, hides a wonderland of veggie magic.

First, I fry up black beans, yellow bell-pepper, banana peppers, chopped onions and corn in a pan, and once they are almost cooked, I add a little bit of garlic powder, chilli powder, and Siracha.

You can add mushrooms if you’d like, but I’d rather eat a rattle-snake dipped in gasoline and set on fire than add them to mine.

Next, I slice open an avocado, steal its insides, and mash it up in a bowl with a tiny bit of lime juice, salt, and minced garlic to make my version of a guacamole.

Then I take a tortilla and smear the guac over half of it. A real avocado murder scene right there.

After this, I take the filling off the frier and add it to the side of the tortilla that the avocado is on, fold the tortilla in half to cover all the wonderfulness, and toss it on a pan with a little bit of olive oil.

I cook each side for about three to five minutes on medium to high heat.

After all is said and done, I slice that crispy thing up in to four gorgeous sections and Pac-Man through it at the speed of light.

Due to hunger issues, I usually whip up a side salad to eat with it as well.

And that’s it. That’s all. You can wipe the drool off your chin and carry on with your day, as this mouthwatering article has finally come to an end.

See you again in week nine. “Kooshhh keeshhh,” Killer out.

If you would like to get involved in the Sooke Boxing Club, contact Ellen Connor at 250-634-4941.

•••

Dawn (Killer) Gibson writes every other week on her exploits at the Sooke Boxing Club, as part of an All-Female Boxing Challenge.