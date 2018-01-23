Cooking with ‘Killer’

Reporter Dawn Gibson shares some of her favourite meals to make

It’s week seven, and you better believe I’m in heaven.

Why you might ask? Because I get to write about my favourite thing on this planet besides music and sloths: Food.

I’ve always been a hungry gal. In fact, there is a running joke in my office that a large tapeworm must be living inside me, consuming half of the food I eat.

It’s probably true, but until a monster actually comes up out of my throat and snatches food straight from my hand, I’m going to blame it on my metabolism.

Over the last seven weeks, I’ve been building up my metabolism at boxing and the hunger has done nothing but intensify.

So I’m going to tell you how I keep my “tapeworm” at bay, while staying fairly healthy.

RELATED: Reporter takes on boxing challenge

RELATED: Reporter takes soreness to new level

RELATED: Kooshh, keesshh, Sooke boxing is fun

I have a love affair with vegetables, but I’m not going to tell you to eat kale for every meal like some kind of fitness terrorist.

I just believe that having a balanced diet is the key for me to feel good, and is important for a healthy lifestyle. And believe it or not, if healthy food is cooked right, it actually tastes magnificent.

For breakfast, I usually have some type of fruit smoothie with spinach and coconut milk mixed in, and for snacks, I like to have things like rice cakes with natural peanut-butter, veggies and humus, boiled eggs and granola bars.

Some of my favourite meals for lunch and supper include vegetable stir-fry with basmati rice, quesadillas, soup, chicken curry with rice and chapati, steamed veggies and salads.

Though it may not be the healthiest, my favourite meal lately has to be the quesadilla. So I will talk about it because unfortunately there is not enough space in the paper to describe all of the meals I devour.

Inside the tortilla shell of goodness, hides a wonderland of veggie magic.

First, I fry up black beans, yellow bell-pepper, banana peppers, chopped onions and corn in a pan, and once they are almost cooked, I add a little bit of garlic powder, chilli powder, and Siracha.

You can add mushrooms if you’d like, but I’d rather eat a rattle-snake dipped in gasoline and set on fire than add them to mine.

Next, I slice open an avocado, steal its insides, and mash it up in a bowl with a tiny bit of lime juice, salt, and minced garlic to make my version of a guacamole.

Then I take a tortilla and smear the guac over half of it. A real avocado murder scene right there.

After this, I take the filling off the frier and add it to the side of the tortilla that the avocado is on, fold the tortilla in half to cover all the wonderfulness, and toss it on a pan with a little bit of olive oil.

I cook each side for about three to five minutes on medium to high heat.

After all is said and done, I slice that crispy thing up in to four gorgeous sections and Pac-Man through it at the speed of light.

Due to hunger issues, I usually whip up a side salad to eat with it as well.

And that’s it. That’s all. You can wipe the drool off your chin and carry on with your day, as this mouthwatering article has finally come to an end.

See you again in week nine. “Kooshhh keeshhh,” Killer out.

If you would like to get involved in the Sooke Boxing Club, contact Ellen Connor at 250-634-4941.

•••

Dawn (Killer) Gibson writes every other week on her exploits at the Sooke Boxing Club, as part of an All-Female Boxing Challenge.

Previous story
Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Just Posted

VicPD nab distracted driver with expired licence

On the phone while in motion, man had overdue fines from driving while impaired

Cooking with ‘Killer’

Reporter Dawn Gibson shares some of her favourite meals to make

Vic-Alert faces tidal wave of registration after tsunami warnings

City of Victoria system is free and provides early warnings of disaster

Sirens don’t sing in tsunami warning for Esquimalt

Officials pleased with process, say sirens would have been activated had threat escalated.

Oak Bay reception centre at the ready for tsunami warning this morning

Local officials hold off on evacuation; warning ended shortly after 4 a.m.

WATCH: Greater Victoria residents gather at higher ground during tsunami warning

Ocean Boulevard and the Esquimalt Lagoon reopened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday

How high is safe from a tsunami? Four metres above sea level

Be disaster ready with food, water and clothing for seven days

Victoria Film Festival set for triumphant return to the big screen

Two decades on, diverse film lineups keep movie-goers coming to the box office

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Canada’s Conservative leader begins three-day visit to B.C.

Victoria’s most wanted for the week of Jan. 23

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drug

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

Woman finds valuable rings in Q-tip box at Duncan hospital thrift store

Rings to be donated to hospital auxiliary

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Most Read