Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey executive has announced all games are cancelled until Dec. 1. (VIAHA logo)

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey executive has announced all games are cancelled until Dec. 1. (VIAHA logo)

COVID-19: Vancouver Island minor hockey cancels all games until December

“We have had an increasing number of teams who are reluctant to travel…”

Due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases, the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association (VIAHA) executive made the decision Nov. 19 to cancel all games until Dec. 1.

VIAHA president Jim Humphrey noted in a news release that while there have been only a very small number of COVID-19 cases in the island’s minor hockey community, “we cannot be complacent and take the position that there is little risk to our players and their families. We have had an increasing number of teams who are reluctant to travel to other [minor hockey associations] to play hockey or to host teams from other [minor hockey associations] citing the risk of transmission.”

RELATED: VIJHL suspends weekend north division games after outbreak in Nanaimo

Humphrey added that teams will still be permitted to continue to practice with one team on the ice at a time. If the ice is being shared by recreational teams, the teams must be from the same cohort group.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor HockeyLocal Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. women’s soccer team penalized by club for putting LGBTQI2S+ patch on jerseys

Just Posted

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Oak Bay just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 20. (Screenshot via United States Geological Survey)
Magnitude 3.0 earthquake off Oak Bay shakes south Island

Residents from Sooke to Vancouver report feeling quake early Friday

Larry Ferguson of Sidney looks inside Sidney’s Truth + Alibi Cannabis Co. The business formerly known as Happy Buddha Cannabis plans to ‘open very soon,’ something Ferguson welcomes. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney business formerly known as Happy Buddha Cannabis bears new name

Business now known as Truth + Alibi Cannabis Co. plans to ‘open very soon’

Francina Mettes and Thomas Schouten with the 200-page document they submitted in December of 2018. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Immigration rules could put 94-year-old on plane home to Netherlands

Saanich couple faces split-up after 45 years

FILE – British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

Many retailers and businesses had voiced their frustration with a lack of mask mandate before

Work is underway to bring a Nordic-themed Christmas display to Uptown Shopping Centre. Attractions include a 40-foot ice rink, a hand-painted road mural and a giant Christmas tree. (Black Press Media file photo)
Outdoor skating rink, road mural among holiday festivities at Saanich mall

Santa dons a clear mask for photos at Uptown this winter

People wearing protective face masks play an air hockey game at Central City Fun Park on their opening weekend, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, June 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Mandatory masks, bans on social gatherings and more to take effect overnight Friday

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you think non-essential travel should be restricted to and from Vancouver Island?

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across Vancouver Island, with travel to… Continue reading

A man wears a mask while walking down Canyon Street in Creston on Nov. 13. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience

Contracting and living with the virus, she said, has led to a “major reset” in her life

Dwight Ballantyne started #WeSeeYou day to draw more attention to the plight of remote indigenous communities. (Special to The News)
B.C. man aims to bridge gap between remote communities and rest of Canada

Schools across country to send activity kits to isolated towns for Dwight Ballantyne’s #WeSeeYou Day

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey executive has announced all games are cancelled until Dec. 1. (VIAHA logo)
COVID-19: Vancouver Island minor hockey cancels all games until December

“We have had an increasing number of teams who are reluctant to travel…”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement at the Ornamental Gardens in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Nix non-essential travel, stay home as much as possible as COVID 2nd wave surges: Trudeau

Trudeau was back outfront Rideau Cottage amid concerning COVID-19 projections from Dr. Theresa Tam

A fire structure protection unit responds to a call in Campbell River. Mayors from smaller communities are voicing their need for more provincial funding to cope with the rising cost of fire services and equipment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C.’s smaller communities want a better solution for funding fire protection

Rural mayors asking the province for help with the rising cost of equipment and training

A pedestrian walks past a closed storefront on St. Catherine street as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on local businesses, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
High-income earners in Canada collected CERB, pandemic-related data shows

Tax policy experts note that many higher-income earners saw their workplaces closed

Most Read