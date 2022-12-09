Croatia shocks Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals

Perennial favourite and 5-time champion out of the tourney after losing in shootout

Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.

Neymar had scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Neymar’s goal moved him into a tie with Pele as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands.

