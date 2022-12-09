Croatia’s Bruno Petkovic, center, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Croatia’s Bruno Petkovic, center, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Croatia shocks Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals

Perennial favourite and 5-time champion out of the tourney after losing in shootout

Tales Azzoni THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.

Neymar had scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Neymar’s goal moved him into a tie with Pele as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands.

more to come

soccer World Cup

Langford sisters reuniting on the ice for U.S. university hockey team

