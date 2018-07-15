Stephanie Kalabric clutches her hat during the second half of the World Cup final at the Cultural Croatian Centre, Sunday. France took the title, beating Croatia 4-2. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Croatia loses in World Cup final, Victoria fans still jubilant

“We’re just a small little country, we only have 4.5 million people, and look how far we’ve come.”

It wasn’t the outcome they were looking for, but the cheers of fans gathered at the Croatian Cultural Centre in Victoria on Sunday were still aplenty despite Croatia’s 4-2 loss to France in the World Cup final.

It was standing room only in a sea of red and white checkered attire as Croatian fans across the region gathered in Gordon Head to watch their team – in the final for the first time in history – battle France for the title.

Roko Nikolic, a second-generation Croatian-Canadian and UVic student, said he’d been waiting to see Croatia reach this level of play his whole life.

“A lot of people were actually surprised with our performance from the beginning,” he said. “It’s become surreal. It hasn’t hit home for a lot of people, that we’re here, we’re in the final.”

RELATED: France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Surrounded by his family, Nikolic said he’s been at the Croatian Cultural Centre for each game, cheering alongside fans of his team, and others. “What we’ve gained in having everybody come together and cheer together – it’s invaluable for the community.”

A Croatian fan sits with her eyes glued to the screen and her hands glued to each other in prayer during the World Cup final, Sunday. (Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS)

In the front row, neck craned at a screen projecting the match, Stephanie Kalabric sat with her three daughters and son, all soccer players themselves, wearing the same lucky jerseys they’ve sported for each game during World Cup action.

“We’ve already won,” she said. “We’ve come together as a community … not only Croatian people, but people all over Victoria who support us.”

Kalabric said her husband hasn’t washed his shirt since the World Cup started and Croatia started winning.

“We’re just a small little country, we only have 4.5 million people, and look how far we’ve come,” she said, adding a win would have been nice, but “second place is still amazing.”

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Just Posted

Fire at Christie’s Carriage House Pub on Fort Street

The fire was caused by rags in a dryer

Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson set to hit Rock the Shores stage

Other acts include Bahamas, Allen Stone and Bedouin Soundclash

Croatia loses in World Cup final, Victoria fans still jubilant

“We’re just a small little country, we only have 4.5 million people, and look how far we’ve come.”

Park ambassador pilot going well at Mount Doug

Dog poop bags, litter and cigarette butts among ongoing park issues

Victoria Police issue a public warning after a man was injured by a hidden syringe

Used syringes in discrete locations have caused injuries over the past year in Greater Victoria

France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Played in Moscow Russia, latest Fifa World Cup marks the highest scoring final since 1966

5 things to do this weekend around Victoria

The sounds of summer Rock the Shores returns to the lower fields… Continue reading

LOCAL FLAVOUR: South Island expecting a bumper berry crop

It’s berry time in Saanich. My raspberries are getting plump and ripe… Continue reading

B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again

Adrian Dix battles to maintain Cuba-style medical monopoly

Almost every part of Canada’s largest national park deteriorating: federal study

Drawing on decades of research — the report lists 50 pages of citations

Activists protest outside Kinder Morgan terminal in kayaks, canoes

Tsleil-Waututh elder Ta’ah Amy George led the water ceremony from a traditional Coast Salish canoe

Canadian soccer fans brace for World Cup final between France, Croatia

First ever final for the Croatians, while it’s France’s third, going into match as betting favourite

B.C. Lions claw their way back to score 20-17 victory over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Bombers, who beat the Lions 41-19 last week in Edmonton, fell to 2-3 with the loss

High winds, lack of rain suggest no breaks in sight for B.C. wildfire season

There were 11 new wildfires across the province over 24 hours, BC Wildfire Service officials say

Most Read